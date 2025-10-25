Bruno Guimaraes comes up with an 89th-minute winner to propel Newcastle United to a 2-1 Premier League triumph over Fulham at St James' Park.

Bruno Guimaraes came up with an 89th-minute winner to propel Newcastle United to a 2-1 Premier League triumph over Fulham at St James' Park.

In a first half where both the Magpies and the Cottagers showed promising attacking signs, it was a mistake that made the difference, as Calvin Bassey's error allowed Jacob Murphy to surge forward and break the deadlock.

However, the Fulham defender was bailed out by Sasa Lukic at the start of the second half, as the Serbian midfielder nodded home a merited equaliser to spark a frenetic final 30 minutes.

Eddie Howe's men were pressing the hardest for the game's third and likely decisive goal as the clock ticked down, while Marco Silva's crop were ostensibly content with a hard-earned point from St James' Park.

In the end, though, Newcastle's huffing and puffing paid off at the last, as Guimaraes's late tap-in propelled the hosts to a victory that moves them up to 11th in the Premier League table, five places and four points better off than Fulham.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

A game dominated by the three Bs - Bruno, Bassey and blood - eventually went the way of Newcastle, and the balance of play would suggest that Howe's men deserved it.

Fulham could potentially consider themselves unfortunate to go into half time behind, but they could not make up for Bassey's lapse in concentration at the correct end of the field, despite a few bright moments.

Lukic's bravery got the Cottagers back on terms, but it ultimately could not pull the visitors out of their plight, as another cheap giveaway in the dying embers proved fatal for the London club.

Silva's men have now fallen to defeat in each of their last four Premier League games, as well as conceding at least once in 17 of their last 18 matches in the competition, hardly European-worthy form.

The visitors also suffered from the lack of a Guimaraes-type player, who dug Newcastle out of a second-half hole, but the hosts were merited victors in the end.

NEWCASTLE VS. FULHAM HIGHLIGHTS

18th min: Newcastle 1-0 Fulham (Jacob Murphy)

Fair to say Bassey will not be tuning into tonight's Match of the Day!

The Fulham centre-back dallies on the ball close to the halfway line and is robbed by Murphy, who charges forward and fires a low shot across goal and into the net via the post.

56th min: Newcastle 1-1 Fulham (Sasa Lukic)

He put his head in where it hurts, and he reaps the rewards!

Kevin whips in an inviting cross from the left, which reaches Raul Jimenez at the back post, and the Mexico international's strike crashes the underside of the bar.

Lukic is in the right place at the right time to connect with the rebound, and despite taking a whack from Sven Botman for his troubles, he does enough to guide a header home.

89th min: Newcastle 2-1 Fulham (Bruno Guimaraes)

Fulham sloppily concede possession again, and something tells me that there will be no reprieve from this one!

Bassey is partially culpable once more, losing out to substitute Will Osula, who is full of energy and bursts forward before cutting inside and getting a low shot away.

Bernd Leno is equal to it, but the German can only palm the rebound into the path of Guimaraes, who cannot miss!

MAN OF THE MATCH - JACOB MURPHY

So often the provider for Newcastle, Murphy stole the spotlight thanks to his anticipation, desire and confidence to steal the ball back from an unawares Bassey, before demonstrating the necessary composure to fire in the game's opening goal.

That decisive strike was one of five shots that Murphy fired on the afternoon - where he also hit the woodwork - in addition to winning three ground duels in a hard-fought success.

NEWCASTLE VS. FULHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle 51%-49% Fulham

Shots: Newcastle 18-12 Fulham

Shots on target: Newcastle 7-5 Fulham

Corners: Newcastle 4-3 Fulham

Fouls: Newcastle 11-18 Fulham

BEST STATS



No Newcastle player had more shots (5), more shots on target (3) or more touches in the opp. box (3) than Jacob Murphy in the first half vs. Fulham. Off the mark for the season. ⚽️#NEWFUL pic.twitter.com/5Go6Y15W9p

— Squawka Live October 25, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle have three full days' of recovery before their EFL Cup fourth-round clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur, and the Magpies' next Premier League assignment comes away to West Ham United on November 2.

Meanwhile, Fulham head to Wycombe Wanderers for their League Cup clash on Tuesday, before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 1.

