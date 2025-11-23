Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Marseille and Newcastle United, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

A slice of Newcastle United history is on the line for Eddie Howe's troops when they cross the Channel to face Marseille in Tuesday's league-phase clash at the Orange Velodrome.

Having taken down Union SG, Benfica and Athletic Bilbao in their last three Champions League matches - results that have propelled them up to sixth in the rankings - the Magpies could win four straight games in the competition for the first time ever.

In contrast, Roberto De Zerbi's side are at risk of suffering a third straight loss in the 2025-26 Champions League, and the hosts sit 19 places and six points worse off than Eddie Howe's men prior to Tuesday's tussle.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Marseille wins: 1

Draws: 1

Newcastle United wins: 0

The 2025-26 Champions League season will mark the first time in history that Marseille and Newcastle United have done battle in Europe's top competition, but the two sides did meet in the continent's secondary tournament over 20 years ago.

Indeed, the Magpies and the Olympiens' inaugural meetings took place in the semi-finals of the 2003-04 UEFA Cup, in which Newcastle took down PSV Eindhoven and Marseille stunned Inter Milan to reach the last four.

St James' Park was the venue for the first leg in April 2004, but Sir Bobby Robson's Newcastle - boasting Alan Shearer and Shola Ameobi up front - were nullified by the French team, who held out for a 0-0 draw.

Injuries hit Newcastle hard in that contest, as the Magpies were missing the key quartet of Lee Bowyer, Craig Bellamy, Kieron Dyer and Jermaine Jenas for the visit of Didier Drogba's Marseille.

The future Chelsea striker would make the difference in the return fixture, though, scoring either side of the half-time whistle to send Marseille to the final with a 2-0 second-leg win at the Orange Velodrome.

Drogba would firstly produce a brilliant Ronaldo chop to evade Aaron Hughes before slotting home the game's first goal into the bottom corner, and the Ivorian doubled the hosts' lead with a crisp first-time strike from a smart set-piece routine.

Marseille went on to suffer a 2-0 defeat to Valencia in the final, though, and they have failed to win any of their last 12 games against English clubs in European competitions, losing nine of them.

Last two meetings

May 06, 2004: Marseille 2-0 Newcastle (UEFA Cup)

Apr 22, 2004: Newcastle 0-0 Marseille (UEFA Cup)

