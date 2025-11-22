Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Tuesday's Champions League meeting between Marseille and Newcastle United.

Buoyed from Saturday's win over Manchester City, Newcastle United will be targeting another positive result when they head to France for Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Marseille.

The Magpies are in sixth place in the league phase with nine points to their name, while Marseille are six points worse off in 25th position in the standings.

What time does Marseille vs. Newcastle kick off?

The league phase meeting will start at 9pm CET, which will be 8pm for UK viewers.

Where is Marseille vs. Newcastle being played?

The contest will be held at Marseille's Stade Velodrome, which can hold up to 67,394 spectators.

This will be Newcastle's first away game against Marseille since losing 2-0 in the second leg and on aggregate in the 2003-04 UEFA Cup semi-finals.

How to watch Marseille vs. Newcastle in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League contest will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 for viewers in the UK.

Streaming

Alternatively, you can access the game via the Discovery+ app, which is available on a number of different devices, including phones, tablets and smart TVs.

Highlights

Highlights will be available on the Discovery+ app and website, as well as the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel. The TNT Sports Football X account will also share clips of key moments from Wednesday's encounter.

What is at stake for Marseille and Newcastle?

Marseille have work to do if they are to advance to the Champions League knockout rounds, with a point separating them from the top 24 ahead of Wednesday's fixture.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have lost three of their four matches in the league phase, but they will head into the midweek clash on the back of two commanding Ligue 1 victories, including a 5-1 success in Friday's home meeting with Nice.

Like their hosts, Newcastle will be in high spirits after bouncing back from back-to-back Premier League defeats with a narrow 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

In regard to their Champions League campaign, Eddie Howe's charges are currently in contention for a top-eight finish, having won three of their opening four league phase matches.



