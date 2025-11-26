Champions League GW5 Team of the Week: Kylian Mbappe, Declan Rice, Vitinha

By Matt Law | 26 Nov 2025 20:27 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:28

Arsenal demonstrated why they should be considered as favourites for the Champions League this season with a statement 3-1 victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The Gunners are now the only perfect team in this season's league phase, with 15 points leaving them top of the division, three points ahead of third-placed Bayern.

Paris Saint-Germain, who sit second, recorded a stunning 5-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, while fourth-placed Inter Milan suffered a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid moved into fifth with a 4-3 success over Olympiacos, while seventh-placed Chelsea recorded an incredible 3-0 victory over Barcelona.

Borussia Dortmund, who are sixth, beat Villarreal 4-0, while there was an incredible 4-1 home defeat for Liverpool to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, Benfica beat Ajax 2-0, Union SG overcame Galatasaray 1-0, Marseille were 2-1 winners over Newcastle United, while Napoli beat Qarabag 2-0.

Also on Tuesday, Manchester City lost 2-0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen, while Juventus were 3-2 winners over Bodo/Glimt; there was just the one draw on the first night, with Athletic Bilbao playing out a 0-0 with Slavia Prague.

On Wednesday, Pafos FC drew 2-2 with Monaco, FC Copenhagen beat Kairat 3-2, Sporting Lisbon were 3-0 winners over Club Brugge, while Atalanta BC beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0.

Here, Sports Mole selects its Champions League Team of the Week for the fifth gameweek of the 2025-26 season, and it was incredibly difficult to pick due to the number of outstanding players on show.

Haikin might have conceded three times against Juventus, but he made 12 saves during a quite incredible performance, and it would have been a lot more comfortable for the Old Lady had the 30-year-old not been in such excellent form.

Grimaldo is, of course, a left-back, but he switches across to the right for the purposes of this team, as there had to be a spot for him, with the 30-year-old outstanding in his side's win at Man City, finding the back of the net, while he was also excellent from a defensive point of view.

Schlotterbeck was an outstanding performer for Dortmund against Villarreal, with the 25-year-old boasting a pass success rate of 95%, while he also won three tackles.

Otamendi, at the age of 37, was in outstanding form for Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night, putting in a wonderful defensive performance against Ajax - the Argentine won four aerial duels and made three tackles during a fine display for his Portuguese club.

Otamendi is joined in the defensive unit by teammate Dahl, who was another brilliant performer for Benfica in the Champions League - the 22-year-old got his name on the scoresheet, while he made five tackles during an excellent performance in Europe.

Central midfield: Scott McTominay (Napoli)

Manchester United must regret letting McTominay leave considering the level of his performances for Napoli, and the Scotland international was brilliant against Qarabag on Tuesday, finding the back of the net, while he was a dominant figure in the middle of the park.

Central midfield: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Rice played a leading role in Arsenal's excellent win over Bayern on Wednesday night, with the England international driving his team forward in the second period.

There are few better midfielders in world football at this moment in time.

Central midfield: Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain)

His first senior hat-trick ?



Vitinha scores from the spot after a Romero handball, and he will take the match ball home as he puts PSG 5-3 ahead.@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/kkbwHb2VNY — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

Vitinha showed his class for PSG on Wednesday night, as the Portugal international came up with a stunning hat trick for his side in their success over Spurs; the midfielder also finished with a pass success rate of 94%, as he ran the show for the European champions.

Attacking midfield: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta BC)

There was huge competition for this spot in the side, but it goes to De Ketelaere for his fine performance in Atalanta's win over Frankfurt - the 24-year-old both scored and provided an assist, while he had five successful dribbles and also won four aerial duels in an excellent performance.

Aubameyang rolled back the years with a brace in Marseille's success over Newcastle - there was incredible competition in the final third of the field, but the 36-year-old was at his best on Tuesday night, registering twice to help his side overcome the Magpies.

⭐️ STAR PERFORMER OF THE WEEK ⭐️

FOUR for Kylian Mbappe now ?



Vinicius Jr puts it on a plate for the Real Madrid star, and he gives them a 2-goal cushion once again.@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/V0u6gZtMSG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025

There is no question that Mbappe was the star of this gameweek, scoring an incredible four goals in Real Madrid's win over Olympiacos; Los Blancos are struggling at the moment, but in Mbappe, they have arguably the best player in world football, and the Frenchman was untouchable in this match.

SPORTS MOLE'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK

Sports Mole's Champions League Team of the Week (4-3-3): Haikin; Grimaldo, Schlotterbeck, Otamendi, Dahl; McTominay, Rice, Vitinha; De Ketelaere; Aubameyang, Mbappe