Brentford vs. Burnley: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 26 Nov 2025 22:32 , Last updated: 26 Nov 2025 23:38

Brentford could move nine points ahead of relegation-threatened Burnley should they win on Saturday in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The hosts are 13th with 16 points after 12 matchweeks, while the Clarets are 19th with 10 points after losing their last three games in the top flight.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews will be hopeful that his side can take advantage of Scott Parker's side, especially in light of the visitors' poor form.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match.

What time does Brentford vs. Burnley kick off?

The match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Brentford vs. Burnley being played?

This clash is set to be hosted at the Gtech Community Stadium, and a home crowd of 17,250 will be needed if the hosts are to win.

How to watch Brentford vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

Unfortunately for supporters, the weekend's game will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Supporters will be unable to stream the game because of the blackout rules.

Highlights

Fans will be able to watch highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Comprehensive highlights and analysis will be provided on Match of the Day from 10:25pm on BBC One.

Who will win Brentford vs. Burnley?

Burnley started the season positively, but their form of late has worsened, with the club conceding at least two goals in each of their past four games.

The Clarets also failed to score in two of their last three, whereas the hosts have netted at least twice in four of their six most recent outings.

Brentford have not been particularly stable at the back having conceded five times in their past three fixtures, though they have been competitive in those matches.

If the Bees score first, they will force Burnley to come out and attack, something they have struggled with recently, and they may then be able to enjoy success on the break.