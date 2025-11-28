Brentford vs. Burnley: Bees out to extend four-year winning streak in Premier League clash

By Ben Sully | 28 Nov 2025 15:09 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 15:18

Brentford will look to extend a four-year winning run against newly-promoted sides in Saturday's home clash with Burnley.

The Bees head into the weekend in 13th place in the Premier League table after winning five, drawing one and losing six of their 12 matches this season.

Brentford will be looking to return to winning ways in Saturday's fixture after losing 2-1 in last weekend's away meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Igor Thiago opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but goals from Danny Welbeck and Jack Hinshelwood condemned Brentford to back-to-back away defeats.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Brentford out to continue winning streak

Keith Andrews's side will be relieved to have home advantage for Saturday's fixture, with the hosts aiming to extend a four-year winning run against promoted teams.

Brentford have won each of their previous 10 Premier League home matches against promoted sides, scoring at least two goals in each of those victories.

This will be their first home match against a promoted team this season, with Brentford set to play host to Leeds United in December and Sunderland in January.

Brentford's last defeat against a promoted team at the Gtech Community Stadium, when they lost 2-1 to Norwich City in their first-ever Premier League home game against a promoted club.

© Imago / News Images

Thiago eyeing Brentford club record

Thiago could be crucial to Brentford's hopes of claiming all three points, having scored nine goals in 12 Premier League appearances this season, including three goals in the last two matches.

The Brazilian is sitting in second spot in the Premier League scoring charts, five goals behind leading scorer Erling Haaland.

In fact, Thiago has netted half of Brentford's goals in the top flight, with Kevin Schade the club's next highest scorer with three goals.

If Thiago finds the net on Saturday, it would be the earliest that a Brentford player has hit double figures in a Premier League campaign.