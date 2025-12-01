Brentford lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Keith Andrews changes formation

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 09:48 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 10:02

Brentford manager Keith Andrews could consider a formation change for Wednesday's Premier League battle with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Bees boss has not been afraid to put out a five-man defence against Big Six sides so far this season, and it would not be a shock to see him alternate from his favoured 4-2-3-1 setup at the home of the league leaders.

If Andrews does opt for greater defensive stability, the door should open for Kristoffer Ajer to start alongside Sepp van den Berg and Nathan Collins at centre-back, although Ethan Pinnock is an alternative option.

The latter could be drafted into the XI if Ajer starts at left wing-back, but Rico Henry should be preferred for that role in place of Aaron Hickey at the Emirates.

A two-man midfield should comprise Jordan Henderson and Yehor Yarmoliuk - the latter of whom is expected to win his place back from Mathias Jensen after the weekend's 3-1 victory over Burnley.

Mikkel Damsgaard will have his usual creative licence just ahead of the duo, but Kevin Schade may be the unfortunate soul sacrificed to make room for an extra defender.

Dango Ouattara and Igor Thiago will operate as the front two if that is the case; the latter has now scored 10 Premier League goals in a single season faster than any other Bees player, taking just 13 games to hit that mark.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Henry; Yarmoliuk, Henderson; Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago

