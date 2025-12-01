Arsenal lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Bukayo Saka dropped, Ben White starts

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 09:40 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 10:02

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta should not shy away from making a few alterations when the Gunners take on Brentford in Wednesday's Premier League London derby at the Emirates Stadium.

The leaders return home on the back of an underwhelming 1-1 draw with Chelsea, who capitalised on the absences of both William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel will miss a few more weeks with his hamstring problem, while Saliba needs more tests to establish the extent of the knock he suffered in training ahead of the weekend's stalemate.

While Saliba has not been officially ruled out of this one, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera should continue centrally, but there is scope for changes elsewhere in defence.

Jurrien Timber is in line for a rest, so Ben White will surely be considered for a start, as should Myles Lewis-Skelly given that Riccardo Calafiori will miss Aston Villa if he is yellow-carded.

Fit-again captain Martin Odegaard is in line to return to the starting XI too, in a move that could push Eberechi Eze out to the left-hand side; Leandro Trossard (muscle) should miss out again, while Gabriel Martinelli was ineffective against Chelsea from the start.

Eze could form part of a complete new-look front three for Arsenal, as Viktor Gyokeres should win his place at centre-forward back from Mikel Merino, while Bukayo Saka may even be cut from the XI as Noni Madueke starts on his favoured right-hand side.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Gyokeres, Eze

