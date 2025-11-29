Brentford 3-1 Burnley: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Igor Thiago's late goals fuel Keith Andrews's European hopes

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Nov 2025 14:41 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 20:04

Brentford's 3-1 victory against Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium pushed them closer to the division's European spots.

The first half ended goalless, and while the hosts had the better opportunities to take the lead, the visitors grew stronger as the half wore on.

Brentford were no doubt the dominant force in the second half, but they had to wait until the 81st minute for the breakthrough, when striker Igor Jesus converted a penalty that had been awarded after Dango Ouattara was fouled.

However, Burnley were awarded a spot kick four minutes later, with Zian Flemming scoring the equaliser, but poor defending in the box saw the Clarets concede a second goal from Thiago just moments after.

Ouattara had time to score his side's third of the match in stoppage time, and the win left them in eighth place with 19 points, whereas Burnley end the day in 19th place with 10 points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Many pundits predicted that Brentford would be fighting relegation due to the exits of Thomas Frank, Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, but the club are now only two points from fifth-placed Aston Villa.

Boss Keith Andrews will know that survival is all that matters, but he has performed exceptionally well in the dugout so far, and he can be forgiven for looking up at the teams above his side.

As for Burnley, they deserve credit for their competitive displays this season, but supporters must be fearing the drop given they have lost their last four games.

Scott Parker must find a way of helping his side create more chances, as while they have been defensively resilient at times, they are unlikely to survive without posing more of a threat in the final third.

BRENTFORD VS. BURNLEY HIGHLIGHTS

14th min: Nathan Collins (Brentford) chance

Ouattara bends his corner delivery from the right to the back post, where Brentford teammate Nathan Collins meets the cross, but the centre-back directs his header wide from close range.

A good chance for the Bees!

42nd min: Zian Flemming (Burnley) chance

Burnley's Flemming manages to find space on the left side of the box, and he sends a curling effort towards the top-right corner, but goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher palms the ball away from danger.

A great save!

81st min: Brentford 1-0 Burnley (Igor Thiago)

Ouattara is taken down by Axel Tuanzebe in the box, and the resulting penalty is taken by Thiago, who sends his strike towards the bottom-left corner.

A breakthrough at last!

85th min: Brentford 1-1 Burnley (Zian Flemming)

Michael Kayode attempts to clear the ball in his own box, but Jaidon Anthony gets in front of the right-back and earns a penalty, with Flemming converting low into the right.

What a response from Burnley!

86th min: Brentford 2-1 Burnley (Igor Thiago)

Jordan Henderson's cross into Burnley's box causes chaos, and the confusion allows Thiago to unleash an effort into the roof of the net from just yards out.

An incredible finish to the match!

90+2nd min: Brentford 3-1 Burnley (Dango Ouattara)

Ouattara is played through on goal by Jordan Henderson, and he races down the middle, before finishing from the left of the six-yard box.

Game over!

MAN OF THE MATCH - IGOR THIAGO

Brentford may not be at the same level as they were last season, but striker Thiago has helped to mitigate some of the impact of losing Mbeumo and Wissa.

The forward scored twice on Saturday, and he also managed to take the joint most touches inside the box of any player (seven), with his presence in the box key to his side's victory.

BRENTFORD VS. BURNLEY MATCH STATS

Possession: Brentford 52%-48% Burnley

Shots: Brentford 14-6 Burnley

Shots on target: Brentford 4-2 Burnley

Corners: Brentford 5-6 Burnley

Fouls: Brentford 7-7 Burnley

BEST STATS

When Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa left Brentford in the summer, many fans questioned how their goals would be replaced...



Igor Thiago already has 11 goals in 13 games

Igor Thiago has now scored 11 goals in 13 Premier League games this season.



Igor Thiago has now scored 11 goals in 13 Premier League games this season.

The fewest matches needed for a Brentford player to reach double figures in a single campaign in the competition.

WHAT NEXT?

Brentford face two tricky away tests in London, the first of which comes against Arsenal on Wednesday, and then against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Burnley host Crystal Palace on Wednesday, before they travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United three days later.