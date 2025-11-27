Premier League GW13 predictions: Chelsea to hold Arsenal in top-of-the-table battle, Liverpool to receive much-needed boost

The top two in the Premier League table will lock horns on Sunday afternoon, as leaders Arsenal head to second-placed Chelsea for what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash.
There are five games on Saturday, including Manchester City's home fixture with Leeds United, and another five on Sunday, with Manchester United kicking things off with an away game at Crystal Palace.
Liverpool are at West Ham United on Sunday, with the Reds looking to bounce back from their latest damaging defeat, before the action concludes with Chelsea against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.
In the 13th set of fixtures, Sports Mole are facing off against The Itch bass player Louis Haynes, who is an Aston Villa fan.
Read on to discover Louis' and our predictions for gameweek 13 of the 2025-26 campaign, in addition to a look at how singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin performed in the 12th set of fixtures this season.
Brentford vs. Burnley
Saturday, 3pm
Sports Mole: Brentford 2-0 Burnley
Burnley's attacking metrics make for extremely grim reading for the Clarets faithful, who are now heading to a ground where four members of the Big Six have struggled this season.
Brentford do have a tendency to give goals away, but we can only picture the Bees returning to winning ways with relative ease.
Sunderland vs. Bournemouth
Saturday, 3pm
Louis: Sunderland 2-2 Bournemouth
Sports Mole: Sunderland 1-1 Bournemouth
Both Sunderland and Bournemouth are looking to return to winning ways and will be motivated by the possibility of climbing into the top four this weekend with a victory.
However, we feel that a tight affair could be in store, and considering that the Black Cats boast a strong home record, they should do enough to claim at least a share of the spoils on this occasion.
Manchester City vs. Leeds United
Saturday, 3pm
Louis: Man City 3-0 Leeds
Sports Mole: Man City 3-0 Leeds
Defeats suffered by Man City usually trigger an aggressive response from Guardiola’s side and that does not bode well for a Leeds outfit struggling to keep clean sheets and grind out positive results.
A refreshed and fired-up Citizens team, determined to avoid slipping further behind leaders Arsenal, will rightly be regarded as favourites at the Etihad and will back themselves to win by at least a couple of goals if they produce an improved performance this weekend.
Everton vs. Newcastle United
Saturday, 5.30pm
Louis: Everton 0-0 Newcastle
Sports Mole: Everton vs. Newcastle - to follow
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham
Saturday, 8pm
Louis: Tottenham 3-1 Fulham
Sports Mole: Tottenham 1-1 Fulham
A terrible home team taking on an atrocious away team makes for a fascinating watch this weekend, when Fulham will surely capitalise on Spurs' rearguard weaknesses at least once.
The Lilywhites are also battling continental fatigue as well as their abysmal record at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and we can envisage Silva's refreshed men claiming a point from this all-capital clash.
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
Sunday, 12pm
Louis: Palace 2-2 Man United
Sports Mole: Palace vs. Man United - to follow
West Ham United vs. Liverpool
Sunday, 2.05pm
Louis: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool
Sports Mole: West Ham vs. Newcastle - to follow
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunday, 2.05pm
Louis: Villa 3-0 Wolves
Sports Mole: Villa vs. Wolves - to follow
Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday, 2.05pm
Louis: Forest 2-1 Brighton
Sports Mole: Forest vs. Brighton - to follow
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Sunday, 4.30pm
Louis: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal
Sports Mole: Chelsea vs. Arsenal - to follow
Louis Haynes Q&A
How did you come to support Aston Villa and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?
Louis: My dad's family are all from Birmingham so there was no real chance I was going to support anyone other than Villa. My favourite memory is the Wembley playoff final win over Derby. I was at the game and fully in tears at the final whistle.
Who have been your favourite five players for Aston Villa?
Louis: Jack Grealish, Juan Pablo Angel, James Milner, Conor Hourihane, Martin Laursen.
What's going on with the band at the moment?
Louis: We have just released a new single called 'Space in the Cab' and setting up for a busy year ahead of gigs at home and abroad!
The Itch's new single ’Space in the Cab’ is out now.
You can follow The Itch on Instagram.
2025-26 SEASON LEADERBOARD (ARTISTS)
Scores are calculated as one point for a correct result and five points for a correct scoreline.
1. Felix Ross (19pts | Gameweek 7)
2. Andrew Cushin (16pts | Gameweek 12)
3. Felix Green (15pts | Gameweek 11)
4. Tom A. Smith (13pts | Gameweek 9)
5. The Horn's Nick True (12pts | Gameweek 10)
6. Piers James (9pts | Gameweek 4)
7. Georgia (8pts | Gameweek 1)
=. Northside's Warren Dermody (8pts | Gameweek 5)
9. Max Ryan (7pts | Gameweek 6)
10. Woody (6pts | Gameweek 8)
11. Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour (4pts | Gameweek 3)
12. Real Lies' Patrick King (2pts | Gameweek 2)
2025-26 COMPETITION HISTORY
Gameweek 1: Georgia 8-10 Sports Mole
Gameweek 2: Real Lies' Patrick King 2-8 Sports Mole
Gameweek 3: Picture Parlour's Katherine Parlour 4-5 Sports Mole
Gameweek 4: Piers James 9-6 Sports Mole
Gameweek 5: Northside's Warren Dermody 8-8 Sports Mole
Gameweek 6: Max Ryan 7-1 Sports Mole
Gameweek 7: Felix Ross 19-19 Sports Mole
Gameweek 8: Woody 6-10 Sports Mole
Gameweek 9: Tom A. Smith 13-8 Sports Mole
Gameweek 10: The Horn's Nick True 12-8 Sports Mole
Gameweek 11: Felix Green 15-11 Sports Mole
Gameweek 12: Andrew Cushin 16-13 Sports Mole