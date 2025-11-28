Preview: Fatih Karagumruk vs Besiktas - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 28 Nov 2025 21:31 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 21:43

Fatih Karagumruk aim to continue their steady improvement when they host Besiktas at Ataturk Olimpiyat on Sunday, looking to extend their modest unbeaten run in the Turkish Super Lig.

The visitors, meanwhile, have built strong momentum away from home and will be determined to keep that streak alive.

Match preview

Onur Can Korkmaz has overseen an encouraging shift in Karagumruk’s performances, picking up four points from his first three league games in charge.

Although the Istanbul side remain bottom of the table with eight points, they have closed the gap to safety to just three points and appear to have regained belief.

Their resilience was on full display against Eyupspor, where Matias Kranevitter struck a 90th-minute equaliser to earn a deserved 1-1 draw.

Karagumruk have also shown signs of life at home, holding Kayserispor to a goalless draw before defeating Konyaspor 2-0.

However, their task this weekend is significantly tougher, especially given their poor recent record against Besiktas.

© Imago / x xSPPx spp-en--emre_20240316_208018

The Black Eagles are unbeaten in their last six league meetings with Karagumruk, winning five, and have kept clean sheets in both clashes from last season.

Besiktas arrive following a 1-1 draw with Samsunspor, a match in which Cengiz Under’s penalty was their only shot on target.

Despite inconsistent performances under returning manager Sergen Yalcin, they sit seventh with 21 points and remain only three shy of the top four.

Their away form, in particular, has been impressive: three wins and two draws from their last five on the road after losing their opening two away trips.

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

Besiktas Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Karagumruk remain without Furkan Beklevic and Kerem Yusuf Sirkeci, both of whom are suspended due to their involvement in the ongoing betting scandal.

Nikoloz Ugrekhelidze and Ahmet Sivri missed the previous match through injury and are expected to remain absent.

Sam Larsson, who was unavailable last time out, may return if passed fit, though Cagtay Kurukalip is doubtful after being forced off in the first half against Eyupspor.

Besiktas continue to plan without Rafa Silva, who is expected to depart the club, leaving Vaclav Cerny to operate as the primary attacking midfielder.

Mustafa Erhan Hekimoglu and Necip Uysal are still sidelined with injuries, while defender Jonas Svensson is a doubt.

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Cankaya, Cinar, Roco, Balkovec; Johnson, Kranevitter; Camacho, Ozcan, Serginho; Fofana

Besiktas possible starting lineup:

Destanolglu; Sazdagi, Topcu, Paulista, R Yilmaz; Ndidi, Ucan; B Toure, Cerny, Under; Abraham

We say: Fatih Karagumruk 1-2 Besiktas

Besiktas come into this clash with clearer attacking weapons and a stronger overall structure, even if their form has been inconsistent.

Karagumruk’s defensive issues, particularly when facing high-tempo sides, remain an obstacle that they still need to prove they can cope with, and their inability to manage transitions could leave them exposed against a Besiktas team that thrives on quick breaks.

The hosts may create chances of their own, but sustaining pressure for long periods has been a recurring problem, and the visitors should have enough quality to edge a lively and competitive encounter.



