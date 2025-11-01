Sports Mole previews Monday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Caykur Rizespor and Fatih Karagumruk, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Caykur Rizespor will aim to return to winning form in the Turkish Super Lig when they host bottom side Fatih Karagumruk at Caykur Didi Stadyumu on Monday.

The Black Sea side are winless in three league matches (2D, 1L), but they will feel confident facing a Karagumruk team on a seven-game winless run (1D, 6L).

Match preview

October was kinder to Rizespor than the first two months of the season, but it still brought mixed fortunes for the club, who recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across all competitions.

Ilhan Palut’s men began the month with a 5-2 home victory over Antalyaspor, followed by a narrow 2-1 loss to Trabzonspor and back-to-back draws with Basaksehir (0-0) and Samsunspor (1-1).

They ended the month on a high, brushing aside third-tier Karakopru 3-0 in the Turkish Cup, and now look to build momentum in the league with what appears a favourable home fixture.

Consistency, however, has been the team’s main issue this season, as Rizespor are yet to record back-to-back wins and have often followed strong performances with frustrating results.

Historically, they have also struggled against Karagumruk, losing four of the last seven meetings across all competitions against them, including the last two.

Still, home form tells a more positive story, with Rizespor unbeaten in the last three encounters between them in Rize (1W, 2D), and they defeated Karagumruk 1-0 at this venue in September 2023.

For the visitors, it has been a disastrous start to life back in the top flight, with the Black Reds sitting bottom of the table with just four points (1W, 1D, 8L) and having the league’s worst defensive record, conceding 22 goals.

Marcel Licka paid the price for the poor start, losing his job after a 2-2 draw with Kayserispor, a result that extended their winless streak to seven.

The Czech manager was in charge for 10 competitive games and managed just 0.40 points average per game, and his dismissal was announced on Friday.

Onur Can Korkmaz, who guided them to promotion last season and has been working as Licka’s assistant this season, has returned as head coach and will hope to inspire a much-needed turnaround.

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

Team News

Rizespor will remain without Ibrahim Olawoyin and Halil Dervisoglu, who have both missed the last four matches.

Goalkeeper Yahia Fofana, who has been absent for two games, could return after his unspecified issue.

Playmaker Qazim Laci, who leads the team for big chances created (4), will once again take charge of midfield creativity alongside Giannis Papanikolaou.

Altin Zeqiri, who is the most accurate shooter this season for the hosts (1.2 shots on target per game), is pushing for a start.

Meanwhile, Karagumruk are still without right-back Ricardo Esgaio and winger Joao Camacho, who are both injured.

Camacho’s absence means Ahmet Sivri and Serginho should continue as the wide pairing, as the visitors look for an immediate turnaround under the new manager.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Canpolat; Sahin, Mocsi, Akaydin, Nielsen; Papanikolaou, Laci; Augusto, Buljubasic, Rak-Sakyi; Jurecka

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Cankaya, Yigit, Roco, Kurukalip; Ozcan, Kranevitter; Serginho, Larsson, Sivri; Fofana

We say: Caykur Rizespor 2-1 Fatih Karagumruk

Rizespor’s superior home form and attacking sharpness make them strong favourites to take all three points, with Karagumruk’s defensive problems and poor away record suggesting they could struggle once again, even under new management.

