Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Caykur Rizespor and Fenerbahce, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Fenerbahce look to carry on from where they stopped before the international break as they travel to Caykur Rizespor for round 13 of the Turkish Super Lig.

The Yellow Canaries have taken five wins from their previous six matches in all competitions, while the hosts are also enjoying a strong spell, currently unbeaten in their last five outings (W2, D3).

Match preview

Fenerbahce enter this contest with renewed intensity after trimming a nine-point deficit to Galatasaray to four - with a game in hand - thanks to an explosive run of four straight league triumphs.

The Yellow Canaries’s most recent outing delivered a 4-2 victory over Kayserispor, with Marco Asensio’s opener and Dorgeles Nene’s brace setting the tone before Kerem Akturkoglu struck to halt a brewing comeback attempt from the opposition.

Manager Domenico Tedesco has overseen a swift rise since taking over in September, lifting the side from seventh to second in the Super Lig standings, having collected 25 points from 11 games.

The last three seasons have seen the Yellow Canaries push Galatasaray throughout the title race, but each campaign ended with Fenerbahce playing second fiddle, finishing a whopping 11 points behind their rivals in the previous term.

With a pressing need to usurp Gala’s dominance, Fener know they cannot afford unnecessary setbacks, and Tedesco’s side will enter into this clash with their tails up after winning their previous two away fixtures, including a 3-2 success in the Istanbul Derby against Besiktas.

Rizespor approach this encounter with confidence after showing admirable resilience of late, the most recent result of a four-match unbeaten sequence in the league (W1, D3) being a 2-2 draw away at Gaziantepspor.

Ilhan Palut’s side currently sit 10th in the table with 14 points from 12 matches (W3, D5, L4), having found the net 14 times while conceding 16.

With two of their four defeats coming against teams presently occupying places in the top three, Rizespor would need to be at their best on Sunday, particularly given they are facing a side that has defeated them in each of the last 11 league meetings, including a 5-0 thrashing in last season’s corresponding fixture.

The Black Sea Sparrowhawk last claimed anything from this matchup in 2018, when they beat Fenerbahce 3-0 in Rize, so even taking a point here would feel like a big return for the hosts, who have won only two of their six home fixtures this season (D1, L3).

Caykur Rizespor Turkish Super Lig form:





W



L



D



D



W



D





Caykur Rizespor form (all competitions):





L



D



D



W



W



D





Fenerbahce Turkish Super Lig form:





W



D



W



W



W



W





Fenerbahce form (all competitions):





W



W



W



W



D



W





Team News

Goalkeeper Efe Dogan and right-back Furkan Orak are among the players currently under investigation in the ongoing betting scandal, although neither was expected to feature for Rizespor given their limited involvement this season.

Winger Loide Augusto is sidelined with injury, while Ibrahim Olawoyin and Halil Dervisoglu remain doubtful after recent absences.

Ali Sowe is expected to lead the line again after taking his chance with a goal when handed a start last time, meaning Vaclav Jurecka is likely to begin on the bench for a second consecutive match.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce will be without Nelson Semedo, who is ruled out due to accumulated bookings, so Mert Muldur should start at right-back.

Midfielder Sebastian Szymanski sustained a groin problem while on international duty with Poland and will not be available, while Cenk Tosun and Irfan Can Kahveci remain suspended by the club for disciplinary reasons.

Youssef En-Nesyri could return to lead the line if Tedesco opts for a natural striker, having deployed Talisca in the number nine role in their previous outing.

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Hojer, Mocsi, Akaydin, Sahin; Buljubasic, Papanikolaou; Bukut, Laci, Rak-Sakyi

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Muldur, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Mercan; Fred, Alvarez; Akturkoglu, Asensio, Nene; En-Nesyri

We say: Caykur Rizespor 1-3 Fenerbahce

Rizespor have shown resilience in recent weeks, but facing a Fenerbahce side in explosive form may prove overwhelming, so the visitors are backed to claim full spoils, particularly given their dominance in this fixture.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email