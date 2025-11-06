Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Gaziantep and Caykur Rizespor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Action continues in round 12 of the Turkish Super Lig as Gaziantep and Caykur Rizespor go head to head at the Gaziantep Stadium on Saturday.

While the Falcons will be looking to find their feet in the league, having failed to win their last two outings, the visitors set out in search of a third win on the trot for the first time this season.

Match preview

Eleven games into the 2025-26 Turkish Super Lig campaign, Gaziantep can take pride in their performance under new coach Burak Yilmaz as they could end up in the top-places by the end of the gameweek.

Having secured a 15th-placed finish last term, the Falcons have picked up five wins and three draws so far to collect 18 points and sit sixth in the standings, two points behind fourth-placed Samsunspor.

Gaziantep stretched their unbeaten away run to four games on Monday when they played out a goalless draw with Alanyaspor at the Bahcesehir Okullari Arena, five days on from a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Fenerbahce on home turf.

Sandwiched between the league games, Gaziantep secured their spot in the fourth round of the Turkiye Kupasi qualifiers on October 30 when they edged out third-tier Karabum Idman Yurdu 2-0 courtesy of goals from Enver Kulasin and Juninho Bacuna.

Gaziantep will be backing themselves to return to winning ways this weekend as they take on an opposing side who have lost each of their most recent three visits to the Gaziantep Stadium, conceding five goals and failing to hit the target across the three matches.

Meanwhile, Caykur Rizespor have struggled for consistency this season, but they head into the weekend in search of a third win on the bounce as they look to maintain their new-found form.

Rizespor snapped their run of three consecutive matches without a win on October 30 when they thrashed 3. Liga side Karakopru Belediyespor 3-0 in the Turkiye Kupasi third round before returning to league action to secure a 1-0 victory over Fatih Karagumruk on Monday.

The Black Sea Sparrowhawk have won three of their nine Super Lig matches so far while losing four and claiming four draws to collect 13 points and sit 11th in the standings, level on points with Istanbul Basaksehir and Antalyaspor.

Riding on a strong away run of three wins and three draws in seven competitive matches, Ilhan Palut’s side will back themselves to break their Gaziantep Stadium jinx this weekend and move into the top half of the league table.

Team News

Gaziantep will take to the pitch without experienced defender Myenty Abena, who is set to serve the third of his three-game suspension after picking up a straight red card against Fenerbahce on October 27.

On the injury front, Yilmaz’s side will have to cope without French defender Salem M'Bakata, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury in August.

M'Bakata is joined on the club’s injury table by 22-year-old Ali Mevran Ablak, who continues his long road to full fitness after suffering a severe knee injury in December 2024.

As for Caykur Rizespor, 25-year-old forward Halil Dervisoglu has missed each of the last four matches through an injury and will play no part in this weekend’s tie.

Fellow attacker Ibrahim Olawoyin has been sidelined since coming off injured against Kasimpasa in September and the 27-year-old is also out of contention for the visitors.

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Perez, Kizildag, Guler, Sangare; Kabasakal, Camara; Kozlowski, Maxim, Rodrigues; Bayo

Caykur Rizespor possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Sahin, Mocsi, Akaydin, Nielsen; Buljubasic, Papanikolaou, Laci; Bulut, Jurecka, Rak-Sakyi

We say: Gaziantep 2-1 Caykur Rizespor

While Caykur Rizespor look to put together a run of positive results, they are up against a well-drilled Gaziantep side who have proven tough to crack this season.

Two of Gaziantep’s three league defeats this season have come against Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, who are the top two sides in the table, and we feel they will get the better of Rizespor at home once again.

