Sports Mole previews Saturday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Kayserispor and Gaziantep, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kayserispor and Gaziantep resume Turkish Super Lig action after the international break, with both sides meeting at the Kadir Has Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are still searching for only their second league win of the season, but they face a huge challenge against visitors who have collected more than twice their points tally and sit eight places above them in the table.

Match preview

Kayserispor opened the campaign with a 10-match winless run, leading to the dismissal of Markus Gisdol, who had only taken charge at the start of the season, and he was swiftly replaced by Radomir Dalovic.

Under the new manager, the team recorded back-to-back victories – a 1-0 Turkish Cup win over Nigde Belediyesi Spor followed by a dramatic 3-2 home success against Kasimpasa.

However, that brief momentum was halted just before the break, as Fenerbahce proved too strong in a 4-2 defeat, despite German Onugkha scoring twice.

Kayserispor’s situation remains challenging – they have recently been handed a three-season transfer ban by FIFA and sit one point from safety in the relegation zone – even so, two consecutive home wins in all competitions offer a degree of encouragement ahead of Saturday’s match.

Their recent record against Gaziantep is less reassuring, with a four-match winless run in this fixture (three draws and one defeat), but prior to that, Kayserispor enjoyed a six-match unbeaten spell against the Falcons, winning three in a row after an earlier trio of draws.

Gaziantep arrive with confidence that they can extend their unbeaten streak in this matchup, as they are currently three games without defeat in all competitions (one win, two draws).

However, their only victory in that sequence came in the cup against third-tier Karabum Idman Yurdu (2-0), with the other two being draws in the Super Lig.

In the league, they are winless in three (two draws, one defeat), including a heavy 4-0 loss to Fenerbahce, followed by draws against Alanyaspor (0-0) and Caykur Rizespor (2-2).

Nevertheless, they remain a solid seventh in the table with 19 points, and their away form has also been impressive, collecting eight points on the road and going four away matches unbeaten (two wins, two draws).

Team News

Yaw Ackah and Gideon Jung are the confirmed absentees for Kayserispor, although Jung could feature if he passes a late fitness test.

Onugkha, who struck twice before the break to take his tally to five goals in eight league matches, is expected to lead the line once again.

Playmaker Laszlo Benes averages the most shots on target per match for the hosts (1.5), while Joao Mendes has created the most big chances (five), and both will be central to Dalovic’s game plan.

For Gaziantep, Melih Kabasakal is suspended after accumulating yellow cards and may be replaced by Ogun Ozcicek.

Defender Salem Mbakata remains out with a long-term cruciate ligament injury, while Ali Mevran Ablak is still recovering from the serious knee injury he suffered in December 2024.

Alexandru Maxim, who has created five big chances this season, the most by any player in the team, is a doubt for the trip.

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Piri; Civelek, Denswil, Hosseini, Carole; Soyalp, Bennasser; Mane, Benes, Cardoso; Onugkha

Gaziantep possible starting lineup:

Gorgen; Perez, Kizildag, Abena, Rodrigues; Ozcicek, Camara; Kozlowski, Maxim, Lungoyi; Bayo

We say: Kayserispor 1-2 Gaziantep

Kayserispor should put up a stronger fight at home, especially with Onugkha in good scoring form, but their defensive issues and lack of overall cohesion remain a worry.

Gaziantep arrive with better form, greater stability, and an impressive recent away run, which gives them a slight edge, as the visitors are more reliable in both boxes, though Kayserispor’s renewed energy under Dalovic could keep things competitive.

