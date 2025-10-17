Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Kayserispor and Samsunspor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kayserispor will begin a new chapter under fresh leadership when they welcome Samsunspor to the Kadir Has Stadium on Sunday afternoon, seeking their first Super Lig victory of the season.

The Anatolian side are the only team yet to record a league win this term after eight matches, and that poor run ultimately cost Markus Gisdol his job, with the German tactician replaced immediately by Montenegrin manager Radomir Dalovic.

Match preview

Gisdol’s reign at Kayserispor lasted just four months, ending in disappointment as he failed to secure a single competitive victory in his attempt to replicate the success of Sergej Jakirovic — who guided the club to safety last season before leaving for Hull City.

A 4-0 defeat to Trabzonspor was the final straw, prompting the club to announce his departure by mutual consent on October 9, and during his tenure, Gisdol averaged just 0.63 points per match, leaving the team languishing near the bottom of the table.

In their eight Super Lig outings this season, Kayserispor have registered five draws and three defeats, extending their competitive winless streak to 11 matches in all competitions.

The task ahead for Dalovic is therefore substantial, as he looks to restore confidence and direction to a struggling squad, who have looked devoid of inspiration.

To begin his adaptation process, Kayserispor arranged a friendly during the international break against Alanyaspor, which ended 2-2, as Carlos Mane and Indrit Tuci were on target for the side, offering early encouragement for the new manager.

Dalovic’s first competitive assignment comes against a tough opponent in Samsunspor, who have beaten Kayserispor in each of their last four meetings across all competitions.

The Anatolian club’s home form has also been uninspiring, having failed to win any of their last five matches at the Kadir Has Stadium, with three draws and two defeats.

Beyond the on-pitch struggles, Dalovic must also contend with significant off-field challenges, as the club are currently under a three-season transfer and registration ban, imposed by FIFA as a precautionary measure until they settle outstanding payments owed to former goalkeeper Silviu Lung.

Meanwhile, Samsunspor arrive in good spirits, enjoying stability both on and off the field, and they extended their unbeaten run against Fenerbahce to four matches after a hard-fought goalless draw before the international break.

The Black Sea outfit created the more dangerous chances in that match and even found the net through Anthony Musaba, though the goal was disallowed for offside, with Lubomir Satka adjudged to have obstructed the goalkeeper’s view.

Their manager, Thomas Reis, insisted that his side deserved all three points, a view supported by Fenerbahce defender Nelson Semedo, while he also praised Samsunspor’s control and intensity despite their congested fixture schedule.

With a UEFA Conference League encounter against Dynamo Kyiv scheduled for Thursday, the Red Lightning face the challenge of balancing domestic and European duties; however, their immediate focus will be on avoiding the traditional “new manager bounce” when they face Kayserispor.

Samsunspor triumphed 1-0 in this fixture last January, with Chadian forward Marius Mouandilmadji scoring the only goal inside the opening minute, and they enter this weekend’s clash unbeaten in three away league matches this season, having won once and drawn twice — a record that will give them confidence heading into Sunday’s encounter.

Kayserispor Turkish Super Lig form:

Samsunspor Turkish Super Lig form:

Samsunspor form (all competitions):

Team News

Iranian midfielder Ali Karimi has unilaterally terminated his contract with Kayserispor, following a frustrating period in which he was excluded from the squad by former manager Gisdol.

Since appearing in the opening game of the season, Majid Hosseini has been unavailable due to health problems, while Youssef Ait Bennasser continues his recovery from a thigh injury.

Yaw Ackah remains sidelined with a muscle issue, and defender Gideon Jung is also a doubt, having missed the last two matches through injury.

Kayserispor have now gone 13 consecutive matches without keeping a clean sheet, and new manager Dalovic may consider reshuffling his defensive setup in a bid to bring stability at the back.

For Samsunspor, the focus will be on maintaining momentum after several players impressed during the international break, as the likes of Lubomir Satka (Slovakia), Logi Tomasson (Iceland), Mouandilmadji (Chad), Cherif Ndiaye (Senegal), and Eyup Aydin (Turkey U21) all featured for their national teams and will be expected to carry that form into this contest.

Ndiaye returns to the fold after serving his suspension for the red card received against Gaziantep, having missed the Fenerbahce match.

His availability presents manager Reis with a selection dilemma, as Mouandilmadji enjoyed a strong international break, registering both a goal and an assist for Chad.

Musaba, who ranks first in the Super Lig for big chances created this season (five), will once again be the key creative outlet from the left wing, as his pace and direct play could prove crucial in unlocking Kayserispor’s vulnerable defence.

However, Samsunspor will be without several key players through injury, including Soner Aydogdu, Emre Kilinc, Bedirhan Cetin, Afonso Sousa, and Ebrima Ceesay, all of whom remain sidelined for this weekend’s fixture.

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Bayazit, Civelek, Denswil, Carole, Burak; Tokoz; Opoku, Soyalp, Benes, Cardoso; Onugkha

Samsunspor possible starting lineup:

Kocuk; Yavru, Satka, Van Drongelen, Tomasson; Yuksel; Musaba, Holse, Ntcham, Coulibaly; Ndiaye

We say: Kayserispor 1-2 Samsunspor

Kayserispor will be hoping to benefit from the traditional new manager bounce, but coming up against a well-structured Samsunspor side with strong fundamentals may prove a step too high, and with the visitors showing greater cohesion and balance, they are likely to edge this contest narrowly.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



