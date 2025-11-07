Sports Mole previews Sunday's Turkish Super Lig clash between Fenerbahce and Kayserispor, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

While Fenerbahce aim to close the gap at the top of the Turkish Super Lig, visitors Kayserispor travel to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Sunday hoping to create some breathing space between themselves and the relegation zone.

The hosts climbed to second in the table after last weekend’s thrilling derby victory over Besiktas, now sitting just four points behind leaders Galatasaray – the visitors, meanwhile, remain perilously close to the drop, holding a slender one-point advantage over the bottom three.

Match preview

Fenerbahce’s title charge has gathered pace in recent weeks, and their 3-2 triumph away at Besiktas underlined their growing confidence.

That result, coupled with Galatasaray’s draw against Trabzonspor, allowed the Yellow Canaries to close the gap at the top while overtaking their rivals from Trabzon.

However, Domenico Tedesco’s side have struggled to reproduce that level of consistency in Europe – a goalless draw with Viktoria Plzen on Thursday was a minor setback, though it extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to eight matches (W6, D2).

Attention now returns to domestic matters, where Fenerbahce are still unbeaten this season (W7, D4) as they continue their quest for a first Super Lig crown since 2013-14.

The home fans will expect another victory, especially as their side have dominated recent encounters with Kayserispor, winning seven of the last eight meetings and drawing the other.

That solitary draw came in dramatic fashion at this very ground, ending 3-3 after Kayserispor snatched an equaliser deep into stoppage time — a reminder for the hosts not to take anything for granted.

Kayserispor arrive buoyed by their first league win of the season, a 3-2 home success against Kasimpasa — the first time they have scored three goals in a match this term.

That followed a 1-0 Turkish Cup victory over Nigde Belediyesi Spor, giving them back-to-back wins across competitions for the first time this campaign.

Assistant coach Igor Cagaji, who stood in after manager Radomir Dalovic’s late dismissal against Kasimpasa, insisted his side fully deserved their win and expressed hope that it would lift morale ahead of this daunting trip.

Facing a team of Fenerbahce’s quality is far from ideal for a side still finding its rhythm, yet Kayserispor will take encouragement from their spirited display during their last visit to this ground in April, when they pushed the title hopefuls all the way.

Team News

Fenerbahce remain without Cenk Tosun (suspended), Irfan Can Kahveci (injured and suspended), and Mert Hakan Yandas (injured).

Midfielder Ismail Yuksek, who scored in the derby win, is also suspended after accumulating too many yellow cards, which could open the door for Fred to return to the starting line-up.

Jhon Duran made a dream comeback last weekend, coming off the bench to net the decisive goal, and will hope for more playing time here.

For Kayserispor, Yaw Ackah and Gideon Jung remain fitness doubts, though the latter could feature if he passes a late test.

Key playmaker Laszlo Benes is back from suspension after a red card against Fatih Karagumruk, while attacker Miguel Cardoso is also available again following a yellow-card ban.

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Mercan; Asensio, Alvarez, Fred; Nene, En-Nesyri, Akturkoglu

Kayserispor possible starting lineup:

Piri; Civelek, Denswil, Hosseini, Carole; Soyalp, Tokoz; Mane, Benes, Cardoso; Onugkha

We say: Fenerbahce 2-1 Kayserispor

Fenerbahce look set to maintain their impressive domestic form, especially at home where they remain unbeaten this season – their attacking options and depth should prove too strong for a Kayserispor side still finding its footing despite recent improvements.

