Preview:Viktoria Plzen vs Fenerbahce - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Viktoria Plzen and Fenerbahce, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Viktoria Plzen and Fenerbahce will face off on Thursday night for matchday four of the 2025-26 Europa League, with both teams looking to extend their winning streaks in the competition.

Both sides have won their last two European matches, but history slightly favours the Turkish giants heading into this contest.

Match preview

After a shaky start to the campaign that saw them draw with Ferencvaros on matchday one and lose in their domestic league to Zlin, Viktoria Plzen have found their rhythm.

Martin Hysky’s men are unbeaten in seven games across all competitions (W6, D1), a run that includes a 3-0 win over Malmo and a 2-1 triumph away at Roma in the Europa League.

Currently sitting fifth in the league phase standings, the Czech side are on course for knockout qualification for a second straight season, and a win here would mark three straight Europa League victories for the first time since 2017.

Their home form in Europe is also impressive, with Plzen having lost just two of their last 14 Europa League matches on home soil (W11, D1).

However, both defeats came in their last five, and they have never beaten a Turkish side in UEFA competition (D2, L2).

Fenerbahce will look to maintain that record, and the Yellow Canaries have fared well against Czech opponents, unbeaten in their last three such meetings (W2, D1), most recently defeating Slavia Prague 2-1 away last season.

Domenico Tedesco’s side are also enjoying an excellent run of form, unbeaten in seven matches across all competitions (W6, D1).

Their Europa League campaign started with a 3-1 loss at Dinamo Zagreb, but they responded strongly with wins over Nice (2-1) and Stuttgart (1-0) to sit 14th in the standings.

Another victory on Thursday would see them record three straight European wins for the first time since 2016, but they must deal with their away issues in the Europa League.

While Fenerbahce’s recent performances have been dominant, their away form in this competition remains inconsistent, with just one win in their last four Europa League road trips (D2, L1).

Team News

Plzen will be without Jiri Panos (illness), Jan Kopic (knee), and Matej Vydra, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Karel Spacil is a doubt after limping off against Teplice, while Lukas Hejda was not registered for the Europa League squad.

In attack, in-form forward Prince Kwabena Adu, who has scored in each of his last three matches, should partner Rafiu Durosinmi up front.

Fenerbahce have their own absentees, as Irfan Can Kahveci remains out injured and suspended, alongside Cenk Tosun, following an internal disciplinary issue.

Mert Hakan Yandas is not yet match fit, while Jhon Duran could be handed a start after coming off the bench to score the winner in Sunday’s 3-2 league victory over Besiktas.

Emre Mor, Abdou Aziz Fall, Bartug Elmaz, Levent Mercan, and Rodrigo Becao are all ineligible for the Europa League phase.

Viktoria Plzen possible starting lineup:

Jedlicka; Paluska, Jemelka, Dweh, Spacil; Souare, Cerv, Memic; Ladra; Durosinmi, Adu

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Semedo, Skriniar, Oosterwolde, Mercan; Alvarez, Yuksek; Nene, Asensio, Akturkoglu; En-Nesyri

We say: Viktoria Plzen 1-1 Fenerbahce

This should be a tightly contested clash between two confident sides, as Plzen’s strong home form and Fenerbahce’s recent momentum will ensure that.

The Turkish side have been resilient in Europe under Tedesco and seem to find ways to win even when not at their best, though we expect that the Czech side will hold their own, making the game end in a draw.

