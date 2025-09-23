Sports Mole previews Thursday's Europa League clash between Ferencvaros and Viktoria Plzen, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

With the Europa League set to begin this week, hosts Ferencvaros will face Viktoria Plzen on Thursday at Groupama Arena.

The Hungarian home side failed to advance into the round of 16 of last season's Europa League after losing a playoff tie against Thursday's visitors, who emerged as 3-1 winners on aggregate in February.

Match preview

Ferencvaros qualified for the league phase of the Europa League after they lost 5-4 on aggregate against Qarabag FK in a Champions League qualifying tie in late August.

The Greens are currently fourth in the Hungarian top flight with 11 points from six games, matches in which they scored 14 times and conceded on six occasions.

FTC have found the back of the net at least twice in nine of their 13 fixtures this term, but they have conceded at least twice in four of their last six.

Boss Robbie Keane's side are unbeaten in four matches, with their 2-2 stalemate on September 19 with Diosgyori VTK ending a streak of three victories.

Ferencvaros will have to improve their home performances if they are to take three points as they are winless in three outings at Groupama Arena, suffering two defeats in that time.

The Czech visitors lost 2-1 against league rivals Sparta Prague on Saturday, and manager Brian Priske will be disappointed that his players surrendered their 1-0 lead three minutes after their 53rd-minute goal.

Viktoria Plzen are fourth in the top flight with 15 points from nine matches, and they head into Thursday's match having scored one goal in three of their four most recent games, while they also failed to net in two of their past four European outings.

Priske's team have faced Ferencvaros twice in competitive games, losing the first leg of their playoff tie at Groupama Arena 1-0 on February 13, but they won the second leg at home 3-0 on February 20.

The travelling side's loss against Sparta was their first in six fixtures, with the club having triumphed four times in that period.

Viktoria Plzen's away form is positive considering they have emerged as winners in two of their last four matches on the road while only being beaten once.

Ferencvaros form (all competitions):





L



L



W



W



W



D





Viktoria Plzen form (all competitions):





W



W



D



W



W



L





Team News

Ferencvaros are certain to name Barnabas Varga in the forward line, and he may be joined by Lenny Joseph.

The hosts used a midfield three when they faced Qarabag in their most recent European game, with Naby Keita, Jonathan Levi and Gabi Kanichowsky all starting, and there is no reason to doubt their inclusion on Thursday.

In the backline, fans could see a trio consisting of Ibrahim Cisse, Bence Otvos and Toon Raemaekers.

Viktoria Plzen attacker Matej Vydra was sent off against Sparta Prague, and since he will be unavailable for his side's next league match, he should be expected to feature.

Midfielders Cheick Souare and Lukas Cerv are candidates to play ahead of central defenders Jan Paluska, Sampson Dweh and Vaclav Jemelka.

Ferencvaros possible starting lineup:

Dibusz; Cisse, Otvos, Raemaekers; Makreckis, Keita, Levi, Kanichowsky, O'Dowda; Varga, Joseph

Viktoria Plzen possible starting lineup:

Jedlicka; Paluska, Dweh, Jemelka; Memic, Souare, Cerv, Spacil; Vydra; Adu, Durosinmi

We say: Ferencvaros 1-2 Viktoria Plzen

Viktoria Plzen will be confident of victory given they managed to get the better of their hosts when they last faced each other in the Europa League.

Ferencvaros have also failed to impress at home recently, whereas the visitors' form has been strong, so perhaps the away side will begin their European campaign with three points.

