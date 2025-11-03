Ferencvaros head coach Robbie Keane reportedly applies to become the next head coach at either Wolverhampton Wanderers or Celtic.

Ferencvaros boss Robbie Keane is reportedly interested in becoming the next head coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On Sunday, the West Midlands outfit's hierarchy reacted to going 10 matches without a win in this season's Premier League by sacking Vitor Pereira.

A number of names have since been linked with the position, including former boss Gary O'Neil who was sacked less than 11 months ago.

Despite O'Neil being the current bookmakers' favourite, an ongoing Twitter poll set by local newspaper Express & Star has revealed that considerably less than 10% of supporters who have participated would like to see the Englishman return to Molineux.

As such, Fosun International may look to appoint an alternative, Michael Carrick another name to be mentioned who has reacted to speculation.

Keane interested in Wolves manager job

According to talkSPORT, Keane has thrown his hat into the ring by applying for the position at one of his former clubs.

Keane started his professional career at Wolves, contributing 29 goals from 87 appearances before signing for Coventry City in a £6m deal in 1999.

The 45-year-old went on to have a glittering career at several different clubs, most notably Tottenham Hotspur and Los Angeles Galaxy, but the Republic of Ireland international remains a popular figure at Molineux.

While the report emphasises that Keane is currently not viewed as a leading candidate, much could change if O'Neil is ruled out of contention over the coming days.

Eventual job in England inevitable for Keane?

Keane has spent the early years of his managerial career away from the United Kingdom with spells in Israel and Hungary.

During his one-season stint with Maccabi Tel-Aviv during 2023-24, Keane delivered the Israeli Premier League title by a mammoth 11 points.

Meanwhile, since being appointed as Ferencvaros boss in January, a total of 28 wins, 12 draws and seven defeats have been recorded from his 47 games in charge.

Ferencvaros would also win last season's Hungarian top-flight crown by three points, yet they are three points off the pace during 2025-26 and sit in fourth, albeit with a game in hand. They also sit in seventh place in the League Phase of the Europa League after collecting seven points from three matches.

Having won two league titles abroad and his affinity with the British game, Keane will almost certainty earn a job in the Premier League or Championship in the future, providing that he wants one.

Of his former clubs, Wolves is his most realistic chance, and the emotional pull of a return to Molineux would seemingly sway him.