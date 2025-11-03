Michael Carrick responds to speculation over a potential return to management after he was linked with the vacant positions at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton.

In the space of approximately seven hours on Sunday, Wolves and Southampton made the decisions to part ways with Vitor Pereira and Will Still respectively.

Pereira has left Premier League side Wolves on the back of 14 matches without a win in the top flight, a run stretching back to last season.

Meanwhile, Still has been removed from his role at the Saints on the back of just four victories from 16 games in charge since his arrival in the summer.

Carrick has been out of work since leaving his position at Middlesbrough in June after a third failed promotion bid from the Championship in succession.

Manchester United legend Carrick reacts to Wolves, Southampton speculation

Coincidentally, the 44-year-old was a pundit on BBC Match of the Day on Sunday night and was naturally quizzed on the speculation that had emerged throughout the day.

While Carrick's stance could realistically change if he receives an approach from either side, the former Manchester United midfielder indicated that he is no rush to return to the dugout.



Michael Carrick played down links to the vacant Wolves job when asked on Match of the Day ?️ pic.twitter.com/ZiOx52X6TS

— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 3, 2025

In his previous role at Middlesbrough, a club in the North-East close to where he was born, Carrick was in charge for 136 matches, recording 63 wins, 24 draws and 49 defeats.

Is time right for Carrick to return?

The fact that Carrick is being linked with high-profile jobs in the Premier League and Championship indicates that his reputation remains high despite his dismissal from Middlesbrough five months ago.

Boro finished fourth, eighth and 10th place respectively during his three campaigns at the Riverside Stadium, and the ex-England international will always attract opportunities while he is out of work.

However, it is questionable whether Carrick would be approached for a Premier League position at the present time unless he accepts any offer made by Wolves.

Their plight in the top division of English football means that it is increasingly likely that they will be playing Championship football next season, but it gives any incoming manager an opportunity to undertake a full rebuild.

Although Carrick seemingly seems content with life outside of football management, he may have to wait for another Championship opportunity if he does not become the next Wolves boss.