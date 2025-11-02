Southampton announce that they have parted ways with head coach Will Still after their struggles in the Championship during 2025-26.

Southampton have confirmed that they have taken the decision to sack head coach Will Still after just 16 matches in charge.

During the summer, the former Lens boss was brought to St Mary's with the view of delivering an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, despite a dramatic victory over Wrexham on the opening day of the Championship campaign, the Saints have failed to impress with Still at the helm.

On Saturday, Southampton suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Preston North End to end the weekend in 21st place in the standings.

Furthermore, just one victory - away at fellow strugglers Sheffield United - has been recorded in 12 league games, and it has ultimately forced the club's hierarchy's hand.

Southampton announce Still departure

In a statement on the club's official website, group technical director Johannes Spors said: "Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results.

“Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table.

The club's Under-21 coach Tonda Eckert has been placed in temporary charge ahead of Southampton's game at Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night.

Manager battle with Wolves on the horizon?

Earlier on Sunday, Wolverhampton Wanderers announced that they had parted ways with head coach Vitor Pereira.

Former head coach Gary O'Neil has since been made the bookmakers' favourite, but the Englishman could also emerge as a target for Southampton.

Ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin may be considered for a return to the South coast after his brief stint with Rangers, as could fellow former boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Michael Carrick - another head coach who has been linked with Wolves - also holds one of the shortest prices with the bookmakers.