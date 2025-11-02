Southampton sack head coach Will Still, bookmakers suggest potential battle with Wolves for targets

By , Senior Reporter
Championship strugglers Southampton sack head coach Still after just 16 games
© Iconsport
Southampton announce that they have parted ways with head coach Will Still after their struggles in the Championship during 2025-26.

Southampton have confirmed that they have taken the decision to sack head coach Will Still after just 16 matches in charge.

During the summer, the former Lens boss was brought to St Mary's with the view of delivering an immediate return to the Premier League.

However, despite a dramatic victory over Wrexham on the opening day of the Championship campaign, the Saints have failed to impress with Still at the helm.

On Saturday, Southampton suffered a 2-0 defeat at home to Preston North End to end the weekend in 21st place in the standings.

Furthermore, just one victory - away at fellow strugglers Sheffield United - has been recorded in 12 league games, and it has ultimately forced the club's hierarchy's hand.

Lens head coach Will Still on August 3, 2024

Southampton announce Still departure

In a statement on the club's official website, group technical director Johannes Spors said: "Will is a great person who gave everything to try and improve performances and results.

“Ultimately that process has taken longer than any of us would have liked. By making a change now we believe it gives us the best chance of turning things around this season and climbing back up the league table.

The club's Under-21 coach Tonda Eckert has been placed in temporary charge ahead of Southampton's game at Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night.

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Gary O'Neil in October 2024.

Manager battle with Wolves on the horizon?

Earlier on Sunday, Wolverhampton Wanderers announced that they had parted ways with head coach Vitor Pereira.

Former head coach Gary O'Neil has since been made the bookmakers' favourite, but the Englishman could also emerge as a target for Southampton.

Ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin may be considered for a return to the South coast after his brief stint with Rangers, as could fellow former boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Michael Carrick - another head coach who has been linked with Wolves - also holds one of the shortest prices with the bookmakers.

ID:584975:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect3676:
Written by
Darren Plant

Click here for more stories about Ralph Hasenhuttl

Click here for more stories about Southampton

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Ralph Hasenhuttl Russell Martin Will Still Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!