Wolverhampton Wanderers have sacked head coach Vitor Pereira following the club's eighth loss from 10 Premier League games.

The Portuguese presided over a dismal 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, a result that left the Old Gold rooted to the foot of the Premier League rankings on a mere two points.

Wolves already sit eight points adrift of Burnley in the relative safety of 17th spot, have scored the joint-fewest goals of any English top-flight side this season (7) and have also conceded more efforts than any other team (22).

The three-goal beatdown at Craven Cottage also saw Wolves set an unwanted English football record, becoming the first team to fail to win their first 10 games of a season in back-to-back campaigns.

Pereira's last 14 Premier League games at the helm brought an appalling 11 losses and three draws, and Wolves have now confirmed his dismissal.

Wolves sack Vitor Pereira as contract masterstroke emerges

"Vitor and his team worked tirelessly for Wolves and helped guide us through a challenging period last season, for which we are grateful," executive chairman Jeff Shi told the club's official website.

"Unfortunately, the start to this season has been a disappointment and, despite our strong desire to give the head coach time and matches to find an improvement, we have reached a point where we must make a change.

“We thank Vitor and his staff for their efforts and wish them the very best for the future."

The 57-year-old only signed a contract extension at Molineux as recently as September, and he was due to stay in the West Midlands until the summer of 2028, seemingly putting him in line for a hefty financial package if he was to be given the boot.

However, Ben Jacobs adds that a clause was inserted into Pereira's deal, allowing Wolves to fire the Portuguese without having to pay out the remainder of his contract.

Pereira is still expected to receive some compensation for his premature firing, but Wolves have managed to avoid forking out his full remaining salary in a significant financial boost for the West Midlands side.

Pereira was appointed Wolves boss in December 2024 following the dismissal of Gary O'Neil, and the former Porto boss leaves with a record of 14 wins, five draws and 19 defeats from 38 games in charge.

The 57-year-old guided the Old Gold to a 16th-placed finish in the 2024-25 Premier League last season, but he struggled to keep the club afloat this season following the exits of Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Who could take over from Vitor Pereira as Wolves manager?

Wolves have confirmed that Pereira's backroom staff have all left with him, and first-team sessions will be led by Under-21s head coach James Collins and Under-18s head coach Richard Walker for the time being.

However, the Molineux hierarchy are already scoping out replacements for the ex-Al-Shabab head coach, and the report adds that Brendan Rodgers is the current favourite to be sworn in.

The former Liverpool and Leicester City manager resigned from his position as Celtic boss on October 27, but he may be competing with ex-Man United leaders Erik ten Hag and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the Wolves job.

Ange Postecoglou, Gareth Southgate, Igor Tudor, Thiago Motta, Vitor Bruno and Adi Hutter represent other high-profile available managers, but none of the sextet is thought to be a serious contender to take charge.

Wolves' first match since Pereira's sacking comes away to Chelsea next Saturday evening, and the Old Gold return from the international break with a home game against Crystal Palace on November 22.