Fulham put on a dominant display in a 3-0 against 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on Saturday, leaving Wolves still without a Premier League win.

Struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers' agonising wait for a first Premier League win of the season continues after they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Old Gold were raring to go after their impressive, spirited performance against Chelsea in midweek, but Ryan Sessegnon opened the scoring for the hosts with just nine minutes on the clock, finishing a one-versus-one after a defensive error from Santiago Bueno.

Things then went from bad to worse for Vitor Pereira's side, who were reduced to 10 men when Emmanuel Agbadou was shown a straight red card for a foul on Josh King when the teenager was in a threatening position.

The visitors managed to keep the scoreline competitive through half time, but when Harry Wilson made it 2-0 just beyond the hour mark with a fine strike from the edge of the box, the game seemed to be beyond Wolves.

Such thinking was solidified by Fulham's third, an unfortunate own-goal from Yerson Mosquera following a nice passage of play from Alex Iwobi and Sessegnon, whose cross was converted by the Old Gold defender.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Fulham came into this game on the back of four consecutive defeats in the Premier League - the joint-worst form in the top flight - but their comprehensive victory on Saturday may help to get them back on track.

Prior to this game, the Cottagers had only scored nine goals in the league, and only the bottom three had netted fewer, not to mention that Marco Silva's side had also kept just one clean sheet this term.

To score three goals without reply marks a stark improvement at both ends of the pitch, though perhaps fans should temper their excitement given that the Cottagers were up against 10 men for the majority of the contest.

Additionally, Fulham have often struggled against relegation-battling clubs in recent times, failing to win any of their previous five against teams in the drop zone (drawing three and losing two) but this emphatic win could mark a turning point in that regard.

As for Wolves, they are the only club in the top four divisions of English football without a win this season, and while their performances have generally been better than results would suggest, they were undoubtedly second best at Craven Cottage.

With this defeat, the Old Gold are now the first team to ever start back-to-back top-flight campaigns with a 10-game winless run, though supporters may take heart from the fact that they managed to survive in 2024-25.

FULHAM VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS HIGHLIGHTS

9th min: Fulham 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Ryan Sessegnon)

Wolves defender Santiago Bueno goes to ground in an attempt to intercept a pass, but his efforts only serve to guide the ball to Raul Jimenez, and his commitment leaves space for Sessegnon to run in behind the backline.

Jimenez then picks out Sessegnon and puts him one-versus-one with Sam Johnstone, and today's left-back fires low to open the scoring from just inside the box.

36th min: (Wolves) red card Emmanuel Agbadou

Fulham youngster King is bearing down on the Wolves box from the right-hand side and Agbadou tries to make an important tackle, but the 18-year-old flicks the ball past him and the centre-back takes him down.

62nd min: Fulham 2-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Harry Wilson)

Wilson plays the ball through to Jimenez on the right flank, and the striker cuts it back for Sander Berge to strike from the edge of the box.

After Berge's effort is blocked by Ladislav Krejci, Wilson runs onto the rebound himself and curls a shot into the bottom-left corner from just outside the area.

75th min: Fulham 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Yerson Mosquera)

Iwobi dribbles down the left wing before playing a reverse pass to Sessegnon on the overlap, and while the former Tottenham Hotspur man's cross goes past Emile Smith Rowe, it bounces off Mosquera and into the back of the net.

MAN OF THE MATCH - HARRY WILSON

Wilson was instrumental in Fulham's control of the game and the continuous pressure that they applied on the Wolves goal throughout the match.

His own addition to the scoreline was an impressive strike from the edge of the box that helped to seal the result, and he also created two further chances for his teammates while maintaining a 91% passing accuracy.

FULHAM VS. WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS MATCH STATS

Possession: Fulham 64%-36% Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots: Fulham 19-5 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Shots on target: Fulham 6-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Corners: Fulham 10-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fouls: Fulham 13-14 Wolverhampton Wanderers

BEST STATS



Wolves are the first side in Premier League history to go winless in their opening 10 games of consecutive seasons: ◎ D3 L7 (2024/25) ◎ D2 L8 (2025/26) History has repeated. ? pic.twitter.com/aLTAFIbIup

— Squawka (@Squawka) November 1, 2025



Kevin won more duels (7), had more touches in the opp. box (5) and completed more take-ons (5) than any other Fulham player against Wolves. ⚡️#FULWOL pic.twitter.com/sJw98edEt1

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 1, 2025



Ryan Sessegnon becomes the first Fulham player to score multiple Premier League goals this season. ?#FULWOL

— Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) November 1, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Fulham will travel to take on Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium next Saturday, while Wolves will make the trip back to London to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge afterat Molineux in an entertaining EFL Cup clash on October 29.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info