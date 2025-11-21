[monks data]
Fulham logo
Premier League
Nov 22, 2025 at 3pm UK
 
Sunderland

Fulham
vs.
Sunderland

Team News: Fulham vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
Team News: Fulham vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Fulham and Sunderland.

Fulham welcome high-flying Sunderland to Craven Cottage for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats snatched a point in a 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal before the international break, while the Cottagers were beaten 2-0 by Everton last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.


FULHAM vs. SUNDERLAND

 

FULHAM

Out: Sasa Lukic (suspended), Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), Antonee Robinson (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (groin), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Traore, Isidor, Le Fee

ID:586018:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2309:
Written by
Oliver Thomas
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Aji Alese Antonee Robinson Dennis Cirkin Habib Diarra Leo Hjelde Omar Alderete Rodrigo Muniz Romaine Mundle Sasa Lukic Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!