Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Fulham and Sunderland.

Fulham welcome high-flying Sunderland to Craven Cottage for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats snatched a point in a 2-2 draw with leaders Arsenal before the international break, while the Cottagers were beaten 2-0 by Everton last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

FULHAM

Out: Sasa Lukic (suspended), Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), Antonee Robinson (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, King, Kevin; Jimenez

SUNDERLAND

Out: Habib Diarra (groin), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Hjelde (Achilles), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: Omar Alderete (concussion)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Traore, Isidor, Le Fee

