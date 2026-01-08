Phil Foden: Man City star could achieve two career firsts after Premier League confirm December award nominations

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jan 2026 15:27 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 15:36

Phil Foden is in contention to win two Premier League awards for the first time in his career after being included on December’s shortlists for the Player and Goal of the Month.

The playmaker was a key cog in the Citizens machine that celebrated five top-flight wins out of five in the final month of 2025, scoring four goals and providing one assist.

Foden began December with a brace in City’s enthralling 5-4 away victory over Fulham, including a stunning strike from outside the box which has been nominated for the Goal of the Month award.

The 25-year-old then registered a goal and an assist in a 3-0 home win over Sunderland, before making the net ripple again in an important 3-0 victory for the Citizens away to Crystal Palace.

Foden has made over 200 Premier League appearances and was named the division’s Player of the Season in the 2023-24 campaign, but he has never won the Player of the Month or Goal of the Month prizes across his illustrious nine-and-a-half year professional career.

The six-time Premier League winner is joined on December’s Player of the Month shortlist by Man City teammates Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki.

© Imago / News Images

Foden, Haaland, Cherki among eight POTM nominees for December

Haaland - who was named September’s POTM - scored five goals and provided three assists across five games during another prolific month for the Norwegian, who currently leads the way at the top of the division’s scoring charts with 20 goals.

Cherki, meanwhile, has recently made a notable impression since joining from Lyon in the summer, particularly from a creative perspective as he scored once and registered four assists in December, giving the Frenchman the best assists-per-90 minutes ratio of any player in PL history.

Foden, Haaland and Cherki feature on an eight-man shortlist for the POTM along with Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who outscored everyone in December with six goals across a five-game unbeaten run for the Whites (W2 D3), including strikes in impressive draws with Chelsea and Liverpool.

Hugo Ekitike has also been nominated after scoring five goals and providing one assist in five matches for Liverpool, netting doubles in a 3-3 draw with Leeds and a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Aston Villa duo Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins are both up for the December prize, with nine goals and two assists recorded between the attacking pair across five matches - Rogers netting four and Watkins scoring five while both assisted one goal each.

Last but not least, Fulham star Harry Wilson enjoyed a memorable month, as he registered six goal involvements (two goals, four assists) to help the Cottages win three of their five games in December, including two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory at Burnley.

© Imago / Sportimage

Foden, Calvert-Lewin, Rogers, Wilson also up for GOTM award

Meanwhile, Foden, Calvert-Lewin, Rogers and Wilson represent half of the nominees for December’s Goal of the Month award.

Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Patrick Dorgu are also in contention to win the prize along with Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and Nottingham Forest’s Ibrahim Sangare.

All eight goals of those superb strikes can be viewed on the Premier League’s official website, and fans have until midday on January 12 to submit the vote for their favourite, with those votes to be combined with the choices from a panel of experts to determine the winner.