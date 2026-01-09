AFCON 2025: Another refereeing row! Mali-Senegal marred by controversy

By Axel Clody | 09 Jan 2026 11:23

While the appointment of referees is already causing much debate ahead of Cameroon vs Morocco, another controversy has emerged around another AFCON 2025 quarter-final, Mali vs Senegal.

This time, it is not the central referee at the heart of discussions, but the choice of the assessor tasked with supervising the officiating team.

Of Senegalese nationality, Fatou Gaye will be the assessor for the match between Mali and Senegal. According to several sources close to the Mali Eagles staff, relayed by journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the appointment of a Senegalese official to oversee the refereeing of the quarter-final against the Lions of Teranga is raising serious questions.

Internally, some Malian officials believe this choice goes against basic principles of impartiality.

CAF's explanation deemed unconvincing

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Under FIFA and the Confederation of African Football's regulatory frameworks, it is indeed accepted that a referee or assessor should not be involved in a match involving their own country, in order to avoid any suspicion of conflict of interest.

Even though the assessor does not directly intervene in on-pitch decisions, their role as evaluator and supervisor remains deemed sensitive at this stage of the competition.

Faced with questions, an explanation has circulated within the governing bodies: assessors are reportedly assigned not by match, but by stadium, for the entire duration of the tournament.

In this case, the assessor in question is attached to the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and supervises all matches played at this venue, regardless of the teams involved.

Lingering unease around refereeing

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

According to this logic, several major teams such as Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Algeria would have played in the same stadium with the same assessor throughout the competition.

An arrangement intended to be standardised and logistical, but one that is struggling to fully convince.

While this justification is in line with CAF's internal practices, it nevertheless leaves a bitter taste. Many are surprised that no exception was made for such a sensitive quarter-final, pitting two neighbouring nations and historic rivals against each other. Clearly, these AFCON quarter-finals are being marred by controversies over referee appointments.