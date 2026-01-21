AFCON 2025: Sadio Mane reveals details of the Senegal–Morocco final incidents

By Axel Clody | 21 Jan 2026 11:29

On the sidelines of the Africa Cup of Nations champions’ parade in Dakar on Tuesday, Sadio Mane recounted the events that led to his decision to call his teammates back onto the pitch during the AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco.

Welcomed home as heroes after Sunday’s AFCON 2025 triumph in Rabat against hosts Morocco (1-0 after extra time), Sadio Mane and his teammates paraded through Dakar on Tuesday amid jubilant scenes.

Away from the celebrations, the Lions’ number 10 (33 years old, 124 caps, 52 goals) looked back on the incidents that marred this historic final.

Speaking to RTS, Mane lifted the lid on the circumstances surrounding his decision to urge his teammates to return to the pitch after they had left the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium at the request of head coach Pape Thiaw.

Sadio Mane reassured by his idol

© Imago / IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The only Senegal player to remain on the pitch during the chaos, the tournament’s best player revealed that he was reassured by his idol, legend El Hadji Diouf, as well as former star Mamadou Niang and Claude Le Roy, who were positioned near the touchline.

“After the incidents in the final, he told me: ‘Sadio, go and play.’ Mamadou Niang told me the same thing. I thank them, as well as Claude Le Roy. I felt I needed advice from experienced people. Because from the start, I wasn’t convinced that we should leave the pitch. I trusted their advice. In the end, I didn’t hesitate and I put everything in God’s hands.”

The decision proved decisive. Moments later, Edouard Mendy saved Brahim Diaz’s penalty before Pape Gueye sent Senegal into dreamland with the winning goal in extra time (94th minute).

This article was originally published on Afrik foot.