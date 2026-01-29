CAF sanctions fall against Senegal and Morocco over incidents in controversial AFCON final

By Axel Clody | 29 Jan 2026 07:49

Following the hearing before its disciplinary committee, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced its highly anticipated sanctions in the early hours of Thursday morning following the incidents during the AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco on January 18 in Rabat (1-0, a.e.t.). The Senegalese champions have escaped lightly, while Morocco are far from pleased.

CAF certainly do things differently and have proven it once again. Following Tuesday's hearing before its disciplinary committee, African football's governing body saw fit to announce its sanctions via a statement released at 2am, on a night when the final matchday of the UEFA Champions League league phase was taking place. Beyond this anecdotal detail, the verdict on the stormy Rabat final has not stopped generating discussion, particularly in Morocco.

Morocco's complaint against Senegal rejected by CAF

Following the temporary withdrawal of the Senegalese players, who briefly left the pitch in protest after the penalty awarded to Brahim Diaz in added time of the second half, and the attempted pitch invasion by some Lions supporters, Morocco had lodged a complaint against Senegal with CAF.

The governing body has ruled and announced that it "has rejected the complaint filed by the FRMF regarding alleged violations by the FSF of Articles 82 and 84 of the Africa Cup of Nations Regulations."

While persistent rumours on the Moroccan side mentioned stripping Senegal of the title or even exclusion from future AFCONs and the 2026 World Cup, the African champions have only received individual suspensions, valid only in CAF competitions and therefore not applicable to the World Cup, as well as hefty fines.

Thiaw hit with heaviest sanction

Considered the ringleader of the players' walkoff, head coach Pape Thiaw, despite his apologies, has logically received the heaviest sanction: a 5-match CAF suspension and a $100,000 fine for "unsportsmanlike conduct, violation of fair play and integrity principles, and damage to the image of football."

Sanctioned for "unsportsmanlike conduct towards the referee," his players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaila Sarr have each received two-match CAF suspensions.

Additionally, the FSF will have to pay a hefty bill: $300,000 in fines for "the inappropriate behaviour of its supporters, which damaged the image of football," $300,000 for "the unsportsmanlike conduct of its players and technical staff, in violation of fair play, loyalty and integrity principles" and $15,000 for "disciplinary offence by the national team, with five players receiving yellow cards."

A total of $715,000 in fines (approximately £593,000/€700,000), which nevertheless represents a lesser evil compared to the most catastrophic predictions.

CAF hand Morocco triple sanction over towel incident

On the Moroccan side, the verdict will be very hard to swallow. Not only because Senegal have escaped lightly, but also because CAF have decided to sanction the Atlas Lions following the towel incident, in which they attempted to snatch goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's towel for much of extra time.

Captain Achraf Hakimi has been suspended for 2 CAF matches, 1 of which is suspended, while Ismael Saibari has been suspended for 3 CAF matches and fined $100,000, both for "unsportsmanlike conduct."

Morocco must also pay three other fines: $200,000 "for the inappropriate behaviour of the stadium ball boys," also regarding the towel incident, as well as $100,000 "for the inappropriate behaviour of national team players and technical staff, who invaded the VAR review area and obstructed the referee's work" and finally $15,000 "for the use of lasers by its supporters during the match," bringing the total to approximately £345,000 (€400,000) in cumulative fines.

In other words, this affair has probably not delivered its final word and these decisions are likely to be appealed, possibly before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), particularly by the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF). The legal marathon is probably only just beginning...