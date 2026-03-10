Tino Livramento transfer latest: Man City 'not close' in pursuit of Newcastle star

By Ben Sully | 10 Mar 2026 00:27 , Last updated: 10 Mar 2026 00:30

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Manchester City are not close to a deal for Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento.

The 23-year-old has struggled for regular playing time this term due to a series of injuries, restricting him to just 20 appearances in all competitions.

The right-back made his return from a two-month injury absence as a substitute in Saturday's 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Livramento's injury troubles have not stopped him from being linked with a potential move to the Etihad Stadium.

© Imago

Man City yet to hold fresh Livramento talks

A recent report stated that Man City are in pole position to sign the England international, with the transfer said to be 'nailed on'.

However, according to Romano, the Citizens are 'not close' to agreeing a deal to sign the Newcastle full-back.

Man City have held no fresh talks since showing an interest in signing Livramento in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Romano reports that Man City are keen to bolster the right side of their defence and are evaluating several potential targets ahead of the summer market.

© Iconsport / SPI

Why are Man City targeting a new right-back?

Man City have seemingly identified the right-back position as a priority position for their summer transfer business.

That spot currently belongs to Matheus Nunes, who has been converted from a midfielder to a full-back by manager Pep Guardiola.

Rico Lewis is the club's backup right-back, while John Stones and Abdukodir Khusanov are capable of filling in on the right side of defence.

However, it is safe to say that Man City do not have a top quality in that area of the pitch, making it a potential weakness that can be exploited by opponents.

It remains to be seen whether they revisit their interest in Livramento, although his injury troubles could deter them from pursuing the Chelsea academy product.