Man City lineup vs. Real Madrid: Predicted XI for Champions League last-16 first leg tie

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Mar 2026 12:05 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 12:43

Manchester City are set to be without just two players for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu.

Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) are still recovering from long-term injuries, but the rest of Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad should be fit and firing for this last-16 first-leg tie.

Erling Haaland was left out of the Citizens squad for Saturday’s 3-1 win at Newcastle in the FA Cup fifth round, but the striker is not carrying an injury and was merely rested for the trip to St James’ Park, so he is in line to start up front on Wednesday.

Haaland, who has scored 56 goals in 56 Champions League games and 10 in his previous 10 games appearances against Spanish teams in the competition, was one of 10 players taken out of Guardiola’s lineup against Newcastle, but the Catalan coach is set to revert to his strongest possible side against Real Madrid.

Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to return in goal, with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Marc Guehi and Ruben Dias all set to be recalled to a back four including Matheus Nunes, who is set to continue at right-back and go head-to-head with Los Blancos winger Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid-linked Rodri is likely to replace Spanish compatriot Nico Gonzalez at the base of City’s midfield, while Nico O’Reilly - who scored at the Bernabeu in a 2-1 League Phase victory for the Citizens earlier this season - is set to retain his starting spot in midfield.

Captain Bernardo Silva is another expected to earn a recall, while Guardiola will weigh up whether to select Rayan Cherki, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Savinho or Omar Marmoush in attack alongside Haaland and Antoine Semenyo – Marmoush scored twice against Newcastle last time out.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, Rodri, O’Reilly; Semenyo, Haaland, Marmoush

