Real Madrid lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Champions League last-16 first leg tie

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Mar 2026 12:05 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 13:18

Real Madrid could be without up to seven players for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Bernabeu.

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe and England international Jude Bellingham are both expected to miss this last-16 first-leg tie due to respective knee and hamstring injuries, while Rodrygo (ACL), Eder Militao (hamstring), Dani Ceballos and Alvaro Carreras (both calf) are all unavailable for selection.

A late call is set to be made on the availability of Eduardo Camavinga (dental) and David Alaba (calf), while head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will be boosted by the return of Dean Huijsen and Franco Mastantuono who both missed the 2-1 La Liga win over Getafe last Friday through suspension.

In the absence of Carreras, Ferland Mendy is set to continue at left-back, joining Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold in a four-man defence protecting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Captain Federico Valverde, who scored a 95th-minute winner against Getafe last time out, is set to continue in centre-midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni, but Arda Guler or Camavinga - if fit - could replace 18-year-old Thiago Pitarch, who made his professional debut last month.

Guler is also a contender to begin on the right flank, along with Mastantuono, while ex-Man City youngster Brahim Diaz and Gonzalo Garcia are set to battle for the centre-forward role in Mbappe’s expected absence.

Vinicius Junior will complete the front three by starting on the left wing; the Brazil international has scored 12 of his last 13 Champions League goals in the second half of games, including each of his last seven.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asensio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Guler; G. Garcia, Vinicius Jr

