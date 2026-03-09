Eli Junior Kroupi: Liverpool one of three clubs ‘showing interest’ in Bournemouth star as transfer ‘objective’ becomes clear

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Mar 2026 16:34 , Last updated: 09 Mar 2026 16:37

Liverpool are one of three teams preparing to battle for the signature of Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, according to a report.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the brightest prospects in the Premier League wit the Cherries and has made a notable impression in the first team when called upon by head coach Andoni Iraola.

Kroupi has found the net eight times across 13 starts and 11 substitute appearances for Bournemouth in the Premier League so far this term, with the Cherries still in contention to qualify for Europe.

The Frenchman previously enjoyed a prolific spell on loan at Lorient last season, scoring 22 goals in 30 games to help the club secure Ligue 2 promotion.

Bournemouth paid around £10m to sign Kroupi in February last year and handed the teenager a long-term contract to keep him tied to the Vitality Stadium until June 2030.

Recent reports have claimed that the Cherries are planning to offer Kroupi a ‘blockbuster’ new deal to try and fend off competition from interested suitors across Europe, but reaching a full agreement could prove challenging.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

In-demand Kroupi is turning ‘dreams’ into ‘objectives’

Indeed, French news outlet Telefoot claims that Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all shown an interest in Kroupi, who is believed to be valued at around £80m by Bournemouth.

While a big-money exit this summer is not guaranteed for Kroupi, he has publicly expressed his desire to join a bigger club in the future as he has ambitions of winning the Ballon d’Or.

“The most important thing [for me] is to perform as I need to here (at Bournemouth) and after that, we’ll see what happens,” Kroupi told Telefoot.

“I had dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or, of playing for the biggest clubs in the world, but they aren’t really dreams anymore, rather objectives because I know that I can make them a reality. I’m now working to get to where I want to be.”

Would Kroupi be a good fit for Liverpool?

Kroupi could be viewed by Liverpool as a shrewd attacking alternative to Antoine Semenyo, who joined Man City from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

The youngster is comfortable operating in a variety of forward positions and may be targeted by the Merseysiders amid uncertainty over the long-term futures of Mohamed Salah, Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha, the latter of whom could be loaned out next season.