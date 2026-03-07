Man United transfer news: Red Devils weighing up 'surprise' £40m summer swoop for Premier League attacker

By Matt Law | 07 Mar 2026 13:26 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 13:29

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Bournemouth attacker Marcus Tavernier during this summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to bring in a left-sided attacker during the upcoming market, with RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande thought to be their leading target in that area of the field.

Newcastle United's Anthony Gordon has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but the bulk of Man United's summer budget is expected to be spent on improving their midfield.

According to the Daily Mail, Tavernier has emerged as a genuine option for the Red Devils, with the 26-year-old available for around £40m during the summer market.

© Imago / Sportimage

Tavernier 'emerges' as £40m transfer target for Man United

The report claims that Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also keen on the Englishman, who has been in strong form for Bournemouth during the current season.

Tavernier has scored six goals and registered four assists in 26 appearances for the Cherries this term, including five goals and four assists in the Premier League.

The Englishman made the move to the Vitality Stadium from Middlesbrough in August 2022, and he has represented his current side on 116 occasions, scoring 18 goals and registering 18 assists.

Tavernier has 16 goals and 18 assists in 107 Premier League appearances, and he has a contract at the Vitality Stadium until the summer of 2029.

Man United reportedly value Tavernier's Premier League experience, and the fact that he is more affordable than the likes of Yiomande and Gordon.

© Imago / News Images

Would Tavernier be a good signing for Man United?

Tavernier has scored against Man United this season, netting a brilliant free kick at Old Trafford in a spectacular 4-4 draw in the middle of December.

The Englishman's ability to operate in a number of different positions could make him a valuable player for Man United, and at £40m, he could represent a real bargain for the Red Devils.