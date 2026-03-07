Man United's 'extortionate' Andre Onana valuation 'revealed' as Trabzonspor confirm transfer stance

By Matt Law | 07 Mar 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 07 Mar 2026 13:07

Trabzonspor vice-president Zeyyat Kafkas has admitted that his club are likely to be priced out of a permanent move for Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

Onana, 29, joined Trabzonspor on loan from Man United last year, and he has represented the Turkish outfit on 21 occasions during the 2025-26 campaign.

As it stands, the Cameroon international will return to Man United at the end of the season.

There have recently been suggestions that Onana is planning to battle for the number one spot at Old Trafford next term, with the goalkeeper confident that he will be given the chance to re-establish himself for the 20-time English champions.

However, the reality is thought to be very different, with Senne Lammens currently in charge of the gloves at Man United.

© Imago

Man United 'value' Onana between £39m and £43m

The Red Devils are expected to attempt to move Onana on at the end of the campaign, but a permanent switch to Trabzonspor is seemingly off the table.

Kafkas has claimed that Man United want between €45m (£39m) and €50m (£43m) for the Cameroonian in the summer market.

"As the figure from Manchester United for the purchase of Andre Onana is in the range of €45-€50m, our president has sincerely informed the community in line with Trabzonspor’s realities,” Kafkas told Gunebakis.

“I don’t think this information affected Onana at all. Because Onana’s thinking is that if it’s not England, he wants to continue at a club in Europe.

“His family thinks the same way. The president also wanted to explain Trabzonspor’s reality. However, if the conditions change, the situation changes.”

© Imago

Will Onana leave Man United this summer?

It is incredibly difficult to imagine a scenario which involves Onana staying at Man United this summer, with the Cameroonian struggling during his time at Old Trafford.

An excellent 2022-23 campaign for Inter Milan led to Onana making the move to Man United, and the goalkeeper has made 102 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping only 24 clean sheets and conceding 150 times in the process.

Onana has made a number of high-profile errors during his time at Old Trafford, while he has only managed to keep four clean sheets in his 21 appearances for Trabzonspor this term.