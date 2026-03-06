Michael Carrick: Ex-Man Utd defender slams Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Roy Keane for piling on interim Red Devils boss

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Mar 2026 18:47

Patrice Evra has launched a scathing attack on Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Roy Keane for their perceived lack of support toward Michael Carrick.

The Frenchman expressed his frustration after Scholes reportedly criticised the team's recent performances following a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United.

Evra suggested that the negative analysis from the punditry team is an attempt to hurt Carrick's managerial career before it has truly begun.

" I hope Paul Scholes's Instagram story is fake, I hope he was hacked," Evra told Stake via The Daily Mail. "To be honest, I'm not surprised at that from Scholesy. He was the quietest player I've ever played with in my entire career. Now, in the media, he drops bombshells."

"I really don't understand the lack of support behind Michael Carrick, he's one of us and he's doing very well."

Is Carrick's experience the primary concern for United legends?

Evra pointedly reminded his former colleagues of their own struggles in the dugout, specifically referencing Neville's difficult stint at Valencia and Scholes's brief time at Oldham.

The former defender insisted that United should be unified in their pursuit of a top-four finish rather than creating internal friction through the media.

"There's been negative analysis from Scholesy, but also from Roy Keane and Gary Neville," said Evra. "It annoys me because we want to be in the top four, and those comments are unnecessary, but this is what you do when you work in TV. You can't be positive, you have to be negative.

"Most of these guys get a managerial job and get fired straightaway. I said to Neville: "It's easy to talk on TV. When you were at Valencia, they asked you for paella, and you gave them fish and chips."

"After three months, they said goodbye. People can't forget what they have done as a manager. As players, they're legends, but as managers, they haven't done a great job. So for them to speak and possibly kill the career of a manager, it's a little bit too much."

The central argument from the United pundits remains centred on the lack of elite-level experience possessed by the 44-year-old interim boss.

Neville has publicly called on the club to appoint a top-level manager to avoid the risks associated with previous choices like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Scholes has even suggested that a seasoned leader such as Carlo Ancelotti would be the ideal fit to bring authority and guidance back to the Old Trafford dressing room.

Keane has remained the most vocal critic, stating that even a Champions League qualification would not convince him that Carrick is the right man for the permanent role.

Will Carrick get the Man Utd job?

Despite Carrick's fine start as interim head coach, with the Red Devils winning six of eight matches under the Englishman to position them third in the Premier League table, the ex-midfielder is not believed to be a frontrunner for the job.

United are reportedly exploring alternative options for a permanent appointment this summer, with the club having drawn up a five-man shortlist of managers to target for a summer move.

The primary targets are believed to be Germany’s Julian Nagelsmann, Portugal’s Roberto Martinez and the currently unattached Roberto De Zerbi.

While United still appreciate Mauricio Pochettino and Kieran McKenna, they are viewed as secondary options behind the leading trio.

Furthermore, the board have reportedly ruled out moves for Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel, who are expected to remain in their respective international posts.