Manchester United draw up five-man manager shortlist, Carrick "not the front runner"

By Axel Clody | 06 Mar 2026 07:40

Despite the excellent form shown by the Red Devils since Michael Carrick's arrival, Manchester United remain active in the managerial market. Here is a full update on the situation.

Appointed interim manager of Manchester United until the end of the season on 13 January, Michael Carrick has transformed the club beyond recognition.

The former United midfielder has overseen six wins, one draw and one defeat since taking charge.

Michael Carrick is not Manchester United's favourite

© Imago

Despite that impressive record, the club does not yet appear ready to hand him the job on a permanent basis and remains active in its search for a new manager.

Speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel, journalist Ben Jacobs provided a comprehensive update on the situation, beginning with Carrick's prospects.

His assessment was blunt: "I don't think we can call Michael Carrick the front runner for the job." The Red Devils appear set to bring in a new head coach next summer.

A number of names have circulated in recent weeks, including Roberto De Zerbi and Roberto Martinez. According to Jacobs, Manchester United have drawn up a five-man shortlist of managers currently being discussed internally for the permanent role this summer.

Nagelsmann, Martinez and De Zerbi lead the way?

© Imago

The list includes Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who is contracted until June 2028; Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, also under contract until June 2028; Mauricio Pochettino, the United States head coach who will be available after the World Cup; Roberto Martinez, who leads Portugal and will also be free after the tournament; and Roberto De Zerbi, currently without a club following his recent departure from Marseille.

Jacobs indicated that Nagelsmann, Martinez and De Zerbi are considered the priorities, though nothing appears to be at an advanced stage as yet.

On the two names not under consideration, Jacobs was clear: "Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Roberto Martinez are names being discussed at the moment. Mauricio Pochettino and Kieran McKenna are still appreciated, but are not expected to be frontrunners for the job."

Despite speculation, Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel — managers of Brazil and England respectively — are not being considered by the United board, with both expected to remain in their national team roles beyond the World Cup.