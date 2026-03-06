Man Utd transfer news: Journalist drops major update on left-sided attacker pursuit amid Yan Diomande links

By Matt Law | 06 Mar 2026 06:47 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 06:48

Manchester United "will go big" in their attempts to sign a left-sided attacker during this summer's transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

It is shaping up to be an incredibly busy summer market for the Red Devils, with two central midfielders set to arrive, while the club also want to bolster their full-back options.

Man United head coach Michael Carrick has already confirmed that the club are considering signing a left-sided attacker at the end of the campaign.

"I think you're always looking at the balance of the team and the squad to give you the utmost flexibility, so it's definitely something to look at, for sure," Carrick recently told reporters when asked if a left-sided attacker could arrive.

When pressed again on the same subject, Carrick said: "Quite possibly."

Man United view left-sided attacker as a 'priority' signing this summer

Matheus Cunha has recently been operating down the left, but the Brazilian often looks more threatening when drifting into central areas.

Marcus Rashford is set to join Barcelona on a permanent basis during this summer's transfer window, and the squad does lack natural width down the left.

Jacobs has revealed that RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande, who continues to be heavily linked with a summer switch to Old Trafford, is very much on the club's radar.

Diomande's name is said to have been put forward by Man United's director of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

Diomande continues to be linked with Man United

“I am fairly confident that there will be a left-winger signing at Manchester United in the summer," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"Yan Diomande is one of the leading targets put forward by Christopher Vivell and there is a realistic expectation that Manchester United will go big in their left-wing signing."

Diomande, who is a nine-time Ivory Coast international, has scored 10 goals and registered seven assists in 26 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2025-26 campaign, having arrived from Leganes last summer.

The teenager moved to the United States at a young age and played for the DME Academy before earning a move to Spanish outfit Leganes in November 2024.