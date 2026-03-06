Real Madrid: Konate link resurfaces, £43m target 'very attracted' - Los Blancos step up defensive hunt

By Axel Clody | 06 Mar 2026 09:03

With just a few months to go before the summer transfer window opens, Real Madrid are working behind the scenes to reinforce their defence — and the Ibrahima Konaté pursuit has been revived.

Defence will be a priority area for Real Madrid in the next transfer window. David Alaba, whose contract is expiring, is no longer part of the club's plans and will leave on a free transfer.

Alongside the Austrian, two other defenders also out of contract face uncertain futures: Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid target a new centre-back

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Los Blancos will look to refresh their central defensive options to compete with Eder Militao, Raul Asencio and Dean Huijsen.

Around ten days ago, the Spanish club accelerated their interest in Nico Schlotterbeck. According to AS, the German centre-back's profile appeals internally for his solidity in duels and his ability to play out cleanly from the back.

The left-footed defender also has an exit clause next summer if he does not extend his contract, which expires in June 2027, with Borussia Dortmund valuing him at £43m.

This move, which appeared to be progressing well, seems to be taking an increasingly positive turn. According to Matteo Moretto, Borussia Dortmund are refusing to give up and are still attempting to extend their captain's contract.

However, the 26-year-old is aware of Real Madrid's interest and is taking his time. As Moretto put it, Schlotterbeck is "very attracted" by the prospect of playing for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid revive the Ibrahima Konaté trail

© Imago / Middle East Images

Schlotterbeck is not the only centre-back currently on Real Madrid's radar. According to the same source, Ibrahima Konaté is once again being considered as an option by Los Blancos, having appeared to drop off their list in recent weeks.

Out of contract at the end of the season, the French international was quickly linked with Real Madrid earlier in the campaign.

Those rumours had since quietened, with the former Sochaux man appearing set to extend his contract with the Reds. However, that no longer appears to be the case.

According to Moretto, the Spanish giants recently made contact with Konaté to reassess his situation, and a free transfer this summer now appears very much on the table.

Bild, meanwhile, reports that the 26-year-old has already mentally moved on from Liverpool and is ready to embark on a new chapter.