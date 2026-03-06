Chelsea team news: Liam Rosenior dismisses outside perception of goalkeeper situation ahead of Wrexham FA Cup tie

By Darren Plant | 06 Mar 2026 14:51

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has suggested that he does not have a goalkeeper who is definitively his first-choice pick.

Robert Sanchez has generally been viewed as number one at Stamford Bridge since the start of Enzo Maresca's reign in the summer of 2024.

However, after a nervy display against Arsenal last weekend, the Spaniard was dropped for Filip Jorgensen for the showdown with Aston Villa three days later.

The outside perception is that Sanchez was replaced because he has not maintained the improvements that he had previously showed during the first half of the campaign.

Ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fifth round at Wrexham, Rosenior has insisted that is "not the case at all".

Rosenior speaks on Chelsea goalkeeper situation

The Englishman has spoken of his desire to have competition for places in all areas of the pitch, including between the sticks.

He told reporters: "For me, genuinely, I look at the goalkeeper position maybe differently on each game. I want there to be competition in every area of the pitch.

"I know traditionally if there's a change of goalkeeper, it's like he's now the No.1. It's not the case. It's not the case at all.

"So we will pick and I will try and pick the best team possible for each game. And Filip [Jorgensen] has been waiting, not waiting, he's been working for his opportunity.

"I thought he took his opportunity really, really well. He was a massive influence in the game in terms of our build structure and how we created chances and goals came from Fil. And he put in a really good performance.

"But Rob's put in great performances as well. But I want there to be competition in every area of the pitch."

Who will start against Wrexham?

Rosenior has left himself with a dilemma with regards to his goalkeepers and how to handle team selection over the coming matches.

Jorgensen's performance against Aston Villa means that he is highly likely to be given a further opportunity against Wrexham or Paris Saint-Germain, or both.

There is a chance to put Sanchez back into the team for the Wrexham game, yet he would be aware that he is less likely to play against PSG.

Sanchez has made a total of 37 appearances in all competitions this season. Meanwhile, Jorgensen has featured on just nine occasions.