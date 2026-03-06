FA Cup
Wrexham
Mar 7, 2026 5.45pm
STōK Cae Ras
Chelsea

Team News: Wrexham vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By |

Wrexham vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Action Plus

Meeting for the first time in a competitive fixture since 1982, Championship high-flyers Wrexham and eight-time winners Chelsea lock horns in a historic FA Cup fifth-round encounter at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.  

The Red Dragons eliminated Premier League opposition in Nottingham Forest to reach this stage for the first time in 29 years, while Liam Rosenior's side have brushed past Charlton Athletic and Hull City by a combined score of 9-1 to reach the last 16.  

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WREXHAM vs. CHELSEA

WREXHAM

Out: Thomas O'Connor (hamstring), Matty James (toe), Ben Sheaf (knee), Liberato Cacace (hamstring), Aaron James (knee)

Doubtful: Lewis Brunt (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, O’Brien, Thomason; Windass, Broadhead; Moore

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Estevao Willian (thigh), Dario Essugo (unspecified)

Doubtful: Wesley Fofana (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Sarr, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Delap

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Wrexham related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe