Team News: Wrexham vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 06 Mar 2026 17:45

Meeting for the first time in a competitive fixture since 1982, Championship high-flyers Wrexham and eight-time winners Chelsea lock horns in a historic FA Cup fifth-round encounter at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday.

The Red Dragons eliminated Premier League opposition in Nottingham Forest to reach this stage for the first time in 29 years, while Liam Rosenior's side have brushed past Charlton Athletic and Hull City by a combined score of 9-1 to reach the last 16.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

WREXHAM

Out: Thomas O'Connor (hamstring), Matty James (toe), Ben Sheaf (knee), Liberato Cacace (hamstring), Aaron James (knee)

Doubtful: Lewis Brunt (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Okonkwo; Cleworth, Hyam, Doyle; Kabore, Dobson, O’Brien, Thomason; Windass, Broadhead; Moore

CHELSEA

Out: Levi Colwill (knee), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Estevao Willian (thigh), Dario Essugo (unspecified)

Doubtful: Wesley Fofana (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Sarr, Hato; Caicedo, Santos; Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho; Delap