Tuesday's Championship predictions and previews including Millwall vs. Derby County

By Carter White | 10 Mar 2026 00:05

Today's Championship predictions and previews include Millwall's hosting of Derby County, as well as Wrexham's home clash with Hull City.

Both sides have been in poor form recently but have contrasting ambitions for how they wish to end their seasons. With that in mind, we expect the playoff outsiders to scrape past the relegation candidates.

We say: Millwall 3-1 Derby County

With Derby boasting one of the best away records in the Championship, they will back themselves to earn a result at The Den. However, we can only predict that the home side will continue their relentless form, even if it may take a strong finish to the contest.

After extending their unbeaten home run to 10 league games, Swansea will be looking to build upon that result in Tuesday's fixture, but having struggled on the road this term, we think the visitors will have to settle for a share of the spoils.

Sheffield Wednesday have shown impressive fight to stay in games in recent weeks, despite their continuing losing run, but we see Watford having too much on Tuesday and leaving with all three points despite a stern test.

We say: Wrexham 2-2 Hull City

Hull may have lost their most recent away game, but they are usually a tough team to beat on the road.

With that in mind, we think Wrexham will miss out on a fourth consecutive home win and will have to be content with a share of the spoils.

While Stoke will welcome a return to the Potteries, Ipswich have shown in recent weeks that they can raise their game away from Portman Road when required. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to earn a hard-fought win, potentially with a late goal.

