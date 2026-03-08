Preview: Millwall vs Derby County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 08 Mar 2026 13:01

Millwall play host to Derby County on Tuesday evening looking for the win that would strengthen their bid for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

At a time when the Lions sit in third place in the Championship table, Derby are seventh and pushing hard for a playoff spot.

Match preview

While there has been a perception that Millwall are the outsiders for automatic promotion, Alex Neil's side have shown that they deserve to be regarded on a par with their more high-profile rivals.

Saturday's 3-1 victory at fifth-placed Hull City has left the Lions in third spot, just one point adrift of Middlesbrough albeit having played one game more.

With Boro and fourth-placed Ipswich to come across the next four matches, Neil will be determined to extend a run that has brought about 19 points from the last eight fixtures.

Eighteen goals and four clean sheets have also come during that period, while Millwall have also impressively earned four successive victories on their travels.

However, there has been a minor blip with their home form. Despite 33 points coming from 18 games at The Den across the season, just one win has come from fixtures versus Sheffield United, Portsmouth and Birmingham City.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Millwall now go toe-to-toe with a team in Derby that holds the fifth-best away record in the division, despite losing consecutive away trips.

Succumbing to Watford and Hull could prove costly come the end of the season, yet the Rams have picked up form at Pride Park.

Wins over Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday - by 3-1 and 2-1 scorelines respectively - have moved John Eustace's team to within three points of Wrexham in the final playoff place.

Derby go into this fixture looking to earn three successive triumphs for the first time since the start of November.

That said, while they have the joint-third best goalscoring return in Championship away matches, they remain without a clean sheet in four second-tier contests.

Millwall Championship form:

W W L W W W

Derby County Championship form:

L W L L W W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Millwall were dealt a double injury blow at Hull with Alfie Doughty and Casper De Norre picking up ankle and groin injuries.

However, with Doughty having been introduced as a substitute and De Norre withdrawing after the warm-up, there should be minimal changes to the starting lineup.

Luke Cundle and Mihailo Ivanovic are possible inclusions if Neil opts for fresh legs, while Ryan Leonard is pushing to return after a knock.

Although Danny Batth has stepped up his efforts to return to the Derby squad, this game will come too soon for the defender.

With a number of other players still no closer to a return, the Rams XI could stay the same unless David Ozoh is recalled in central midfield.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Patterson; McNamara, Crama, Cooper; Sturge; Neghli, Mitchell; Azeez, Langstaff, Watson; Ivanovic

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Vickers; Ward, Sanderson, Clarke, Murkin; Clark, Travis; Brereton Diaz, Szmodics, Brewster; Agyemang

We say: Millwall 3-1 Derby County

With Derby boasting one of the best away records in the Championship, they will back themselves to earn a result at The Den. However, we can only predict that the home side will continue their relentless form, even if it may take a strong finish to the contest.

