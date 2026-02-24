Leeds United transfer news: Whites, Crystal Palace 'considering move' for Championship striker

By Carter White | 24 Feb 2026 14:16

Leeds United and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Derby County striker Patrick Agyemang this summer.

The 25-year-old is likely to start for the Rams on Tuesday night, when they make the trip to face Hull City in the Championship.

Both John Eustace's side and the Tigers possess hopes of making the top six this term as they target returns to the Premier League.

Agyemang has enjoyed a productive first campaign in English football, netting 10 goals across 29 second-tier appearances.

The attacker is expected to be selected for the United States' World Cup squad, with Mauricio Pochettino in charge of the Stars and Stripes.

© Imago

Leeds, Palace keeping tabs on Agyemang?

According to Football Insider, a pair of Premier League clubs are keen on securing the services of Derby star Agyemang.

The report claims that both Leeds and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on the situation of the 25-year-old in the East Midlands.

It is understood that Derby value the striker at around £20m, with his current deal at Pride Park expiring in 2029.

Should the Rams fail to secure promotion to the Premier League this term, the top-flight vultures could circle even closer to Agyemang.

It is believed that both the Whites and the Eagles were interested in signing the American during the winter trading point.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Seismic six months ahead

In theory, Agyemang could be heading into the new season as a Championship promotion winner and World Cup champion.

Even if the United States fall short of total glory in the summer, the 25-year-old could boost his value with stellar performances in North America.

Before that though, Agyemang will be focused on firing Eustace's troops to a top-six finish this campaign.