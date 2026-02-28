Burnley 3-4 Brentford: PGMOL release offside video as heartbroken Clarets denied epic comeback

By Ben Knapton | 28 Feb 2026 17:13 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 17:21

Burnley were excruciatingly denied one of the greatest Premier League comebacks of all time against Brentford, and the PGMOL have released a video showing just how close they were to taking all three points.

Scott Parker's men - who came into the match just six points clear of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League table - were seemingly down and out after an atrocious first half at Turf Moor.

Mikkel Damsgaard took just nine minutes to break the deadlock in Lancashire, before Igor Thiago and Kevin Schade also struck to almost certainly put the visitors out of sight.

A Michael Kayode own goal gave the hosts a glimmer of hope just before the interval, but Burnley still headed down the tunnel to a cacophony of boos at half time, but

However, whatever choice words Scott Parker had for his players in the dressing room worked a treat, as the Clarets almost pulled off an extraordinary turnaround through Jaidon Anthony and Zian Flemming.

#BURBRE – 79’ VAR OVERTURN



VAR checked the referee’s call of goal – and established that Anthony was in an offside position in the build-up and recommended that the goal was disallowed. pic.twitter.com/NVgaFVg6BF — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) February 28, 2026

The latter then appeared to have completed a colossal Clarets comeback with his second of the afternoon, only to see his strike ruled out for offside, by the tightest of tight margins.

Shortly after Flemming's goal was chalked off, the Premier League Match Centre released a video on their X account, showing just how marginal the semi-automated offside call was.

The Burnley attacker's shoulder was just beyond the last Brentford defender, but the Clarets would experience two more torturous doses of heartbreak on the afternoon, as Damsgaard's second of the afternoon in the third minute of second-half injury time.

Then, just when veteran striker Ashley Barnes thought he had stolen the most dramatic of points for the Clarets in the closing stages, a lengthy check for handball saw Burnley have a second goal ruled out by the VAR.

Barnes's goal was disallowed with no fewer than 101 minutes on the clock, as Parker's side were denied one of the all-time great Premier League comebacks before tempers boiled over at the final whistle.

Burnley 3-4 Brentford: What does it mean for Clarets and Bees?

Cruelly missing out on a point or three on their own turf, Burnley remain 19th in the division, eight points adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest having played a game more than the Tricky Trees.

On the other hand, Brentford have maintained their three-point lead over Everton in seventh place, which could be enough for European football next season depending on cup results and UEFA coefficients.

The Clarets coincidentally head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton on Tuesday, the same night that Brentford hit the road to face Bournemouth.