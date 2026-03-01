Preview: Everton vs Burnley - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 10:26

On opposite ends of multiple-goal thrillers at the weekend, Everton and Burnley lock horns in Tuesday's Premier League showdown at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The Toffees stunned Newcastle United 3-2 during their trip to Tyneside on Saturday, while the Clarets were cruelly denied one of the all-time great Premier League comebacks against Brentford.

Match preview

Chaos was the order of the day around the grounds at 3pm on Saturday, as no fewer than 19 goals flew in during Newcastle United vs. Everton, Burnley vs. Brentford and Liverpool vs. West Ham United, three of which came for the men in Merseyside blue.

Twice David Moyes's men went ahead at St James' Park through Jarrad Branthwaite and Beto, and twice they were pegged back by Jacob Ramsey and Jacob Murphy, but Thierno Barry's scruffy finish would prove pivotal late on.

However, the Toffees were also indebted to one of the all-time great Premier League saves from Jordan Pickford, who majestically tipped Sandro Tonali's venomous volley onto the bar - a spectacular stop that merited the bicep flex soon after.

Ending a two-game losing run in the top flight in sensational style, the eighth-placed Toffees remain within touching distance of the European spots in the Premier League table, albeit no thanks to their recent form at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Indeed, Everton have failed to win any of their last seven matches at their new home - suffering five losses and playing out two draws in that time - whereas they have taken 14 points from the last 18 on offer on their travels.

As engrossing at the action was at St James' Park, it paled in comparison to the extraordinary events at Turf Moor, where Scott Parker's men experienced every emotion possible during two hours of frenetic football.

From 3-0 down to 3-3, 4-3 up to 4-3 down, and 4-4 to 3-4 down, Burnley threatened to produce an epic turnaround not once, but twice against Brentford, only for a marginal offside call and lengthy handball check to deny them on both occasions.

A melancholic Scott Parker could not fault his players' application or desire after a horrendous start, but application and desire does not put points on the board for Burnley, who will stay in 19th spot no matter what transpires in midweek.

To make matters worse for the visitors, a rejuvenated Wolverhampton Wanderers are now just six points worse off and could realistically leapfrog the crestfallen Clarets, who have now conceded 2+ goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Parker's crop are also yet to keep a single Premier League away clean sheet this season, but December's goalless draw with Everton at least snapped their three-match losing run against Tuesday's hosts.

Everton Premier League form:

D

D

W

L

L

W

Burnley Premier League form:

D

L

L

W

D

L

Burnley form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

D

L

Team News

Everton ought to come into the midweek clash with an identical squad to the one that shocked Newcastle - a squad boosted by the return of backup goalkeeper Mark Travers from a finger injury.

However, Jack Grealish will not play again this season as a result of his foot operation, while Carlos Alcaraz is expected to miss three to four weeks with the training injury he sustained recently.

After both found the back of the net on Saturday, Moyes faces the quintessential Beto vs. Barry debate on Tuesday night, and the latter may be preferred from the off due to the tight turnaround.

Burnley also came out of their gut-wrenching loss to Brentford with no added fitness concerns, and Lyle Foster was fit enough for a second-half cameo following his return from illness.

Foster and Lesley Ugochukwu were both introduced at half time for Jacob Bruun Larsen and Josh Laurent respectively on Saturday - changes that Parker should now consider making from the first whistle at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (calf), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Armando Broja (ankle), Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Mike Tresor (ankle) are still out of contention for the newly-promoted side.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Barry

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Humphreys, Worrall, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Ward-Prowse; Hannibal, Foster, Anthony; Flemming

We say: Everton 3-1 Burnley

Burnley have avoided defeat in each of their last two Premier League away games - doing so for the first time this season - whereas Everton are struggling to overcome their new stadium mental block.

However, the Clarets have failed to keep the back door shut on the road all season long, and a Toffees side on cloud nine after the weekend should banish their Hill Dickinson demons and deepen the visitors' demotion woes.

