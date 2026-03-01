Barcelona lineup vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted XI for Copa del Rey semi-final second leg as Flick eyes comeback

By Aishat Akanni | 01 Mar 2026 14:46 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 14:48

Facing a daunting four-goal deficit, Barcelona return to home soil for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid, with Hansi Flick’s side aiming to produce a remarkable comeback.

The Catalan giants were humbled 4-0 in the first leg, leaving them with a mountain to climb, but the return of several key players offers renewed hope ahead of Tuesday’s decisive encounter.

Flick has been handed a boost with the availability of Pedri and Raphinha, both of whom missed the first leg, significantly strengthening Barcelona’s options in midfield and attack.

However, the hosts will be without Eric Garcia, who is suspended following his red card in the first leg, meaning Gerard Martin is likely to slot into the defensive line.

Alejandro Balde is expected to continue at left-back, while Pau Cubarsi and Jules Kounde should feature in defence as Barcelona look to strike a balance between defensive stability and attacking intent.

In midfield, Pedri could return to the starting lineup after making his comeback appearance against Levante and also featured against Villarreal, where he registered an assist in a promising cameo.

The Spaniard is expected to partner Dani Olmo, with Fermin Lopez providing further support in advanced areas.

Barcelona have been dealt a fresh setback with Frenkie de Jong ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained in training, forcing Flick to reshuffle his midfield options at a crucial stage of the season.

In attack, Lamine Yamal arrives in scintillating form after scoring the first hat-trick of his senior career, and the teenager will be expected to play a key role on the right flank.

Raphinha is set to return on the opposite wing, providing pace and directness, while Marcus Rashford is also now available and could feature from the bench.

With Robert Lewandowski sidelined after suffering a fracture to his left eye socket, Ferran Torres is expected to lead the line as Barcelona look to overturn the deficit and secure a place in the final.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; Pedri, Olmo; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Torres