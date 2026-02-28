Barcelona 'agree' deal for Marcus Rashford to complete permanent Man Utd exit

By Ben Sully | 28 Feb 2026 10:12

Barcelona have reportedly given the green light to a permanent transfer for Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford.

The forward joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal last summer, with the agreement including a €30m (£26m) buy option.

Given their well-documented financial issues, the Blaugrana have been working to reduce the £26m option, but Man Utd are unwilling to reduce the amount agreed in the loan deal.

Man United actually regret their decision to include the purchase option, believing Rashford's true market value to be near the £50m mark.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Barcelona agree to permanent Rashford transfer

While Man United are unwilling to compromise on the £26m fee, SPORT are reporting that Barcelona are still pressing ahead with their plans to sign Rashford on a permanent deal.

The report claims that the Blaugrana will pay the amount required to make the forward a permanent member of Hansi Flick's squad.

However, Rashford will have to lower his salary to make the move possible within the constraints of La Liga's financial fair play rules.

Rashford is currently earning around €15m (£13.2m) after taking an initial pay cut when he joined the club last summer.

Barcelona have now negotiated a framework that will make a permanent transfer feasible for the club.

Under the plans, Rashford would sign a three-year contract that would end his long association with Man United.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Why are Barcelona keen to sign Rashford?

While he has not always been a starter, Rashford has demonstrated his quality in the final third during his time with the Blaugrana.

The 28-year-old has registered 10 goals and 10 assists in 34 competitive appearances this season, including five goals and three assists in eight Champions League matches.

Rashford has added valuable depth to the Barcelona squad as a strong alternative to first-choice left winger Raphinha.

The England international will now be looking to make signicant contributions in the business end of the season, with Barcelona hoping to add more silverware to the Spanish Super Cup they won in January.