Barcelona transfer news: Marcus Rashford facing uncomfortable Man United return as 'key meeting' is held over attacker's future

Barcelona are reportedly working to reduce the €30m (£26m) option that the club have to sign Manchester United's Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis this summer.

The England international has been in strong form on loan at Barcelona this season, scoring 10 goals and registering 13 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

A €30m (£26m) option was agreed between the two clubs last summer, meaning that the 28-year-old can complete a permanent switch to Camp Nou if the Catalan outfit pay that fee.

However, Barcelona's well-documented financial problems mean that it is far from a straightforward move, despite the forward's impressive form.

A recent report claimed that Man United had regrets over the amount that was agreed last year, with the Red Devils believing that Rashford is now worth in the region of £50m.

According to SPORT, Barcelona sporting director Deco met with the representatives of Rashford on Monday to discuss the attacker's future.

Barcelona are said to be keen on a permanent deal but cannot afford to pay €30m (£26m), opening up a dilemma heading towards the summer market.

Deco is believed to be determined to reduce the fee, but Man United view the deal as 'finalised', leaving the decision up to Barcelona whether they want to pay the previously-agreed price.

The La Liga champions allegedly still hold hope that Man United's stance will soften in the coming weeks, but that is not the case at this moment in time.

Is there a way back for Rashford at Man United?

Rashford's issue at Man United was with Ruben Amorim, and the fact that the Portuguese has now left Old Trafford does slightly improve the attacker's chances of an Old Trafford return.

Michael Carrick, who is fast emerging as the leading candidate to take the managerial job on a permanent basis, is believed to be open to working with Rashford.

However, senior figures at the club, including CEO Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox, are believed to have agreed with Amorim's stance on Rashford, with the attacker's behaviour during the first half of the 2024-25 campaign questionable.

As a result, it is highly unlikely that Rashford, who has a contract at Old Trafford until June 2028, will be offered the chance to reignite his career at Man United.