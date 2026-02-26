Man United vs. Crystal Palace: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 26 Feb 2026 11:17 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 11:19

Manchester United will be bidding to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, while Palace are 13th in England's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Palace kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 2pm UK time on Sunday afternoon.

Where is Man United vs. Palace being played?

The game will take place at Man United's home ground, Old Trafford.

Palace recorded a 2-0 victory over the Red Devils in the corresponding match during the 2025-26 campaign, and they were also 1-0 winners at Old Trafford during the 2023-24 season.

How to watch Man United vs. Palace in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.45pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

Man United vs. Palace: What's the story?

Palace have incredibly won four of their last six away league games against Man United, having previously only triumphed in two of their first 22 visits to Old Trafford, suffering 17 defeats in the process.

The Eagles will be bidding to become just the second London side after Chelsea (1967-68 and 1969-70) to win three successive away league games against Man United, so there is plenty on the line in this match, but Man United are the team in form.

Indeed, the Red Devils have won five and drawn one of their six league matches since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach.

Man United are fourth in the Premier League table, three points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea and sixth-placed Liverpool, while they sit only three points behind third-placed Aston Villa.

The 20-time English champions will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 win over Everton, while Palace beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the league last time out.